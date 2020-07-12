Scott Stringer drops green eyeshadows for his own dreams

The city comptroller's job is to monitor the budget, spot waste, and protect taxpayer money. Unfortunately, Scott Stringer is more interested in adding costs and inflating the bottom line, all to further his own political ambition.

Despite the pandemic devastating the city's revenue, the alleged New York prosecutor is pushing plans to increase hiring and disbursements, although he is careful not to mention the costs or source of the funds.

In an opinion piece last week, he calls for the creation of a "diversity director," who reports to the mayor, plus one for each of the city's approximately 70 agencies, to drive "the representation of people from Color and Women Across the Government ”And oversee the city's women's and minority-owned business programs.

However, anti-discrimination laws, the Offices for Equity and Inclusion in the City and Equal Employment Opportunities, the Commission on Human Rights and other safeguards already protect against prejudice.

In fact, that the city has programs for minority and women-owned businesses, with target levels of municipal contracts awarded to them, suggests that New York really wouldn't need Stringer's CDOs, even if they were affordable.

In any case, the comptroller doesn't say a word about the city's cost for such jobs. (An estimate from the Independent Budget Office puts it at $ 11.5 million a year, when the city faces multi-billion dollar deficits.) Perhaps it is because he is more interested in obtaining political points, since he contemplates a candidacy for mayor next year. His real work.

Similarly, Stringer this month rejected a plan to reopen the city's schools. Not all of his ideas are wrong or even prohibitive: he asks for masks, social distancing, limiting the size of groups and other measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

However, many may involve significant costs, such as providing more classroom staff, a social worker, a counselor, and a full-time nurse at each school, more child care options for parents, etc. The price of all that: the city's main accountant keeps the radio quiet.

Let's face it: Scott Stringer has long let his ambition for a higher office, and his constant need to appease the far left, take precedence over the performance of his royal duties. To please the warriors of climate change, he opposed desperately needed supplies of natural gas (even though a change to oil would make warming worse). He has offered disastrous housing proposals and called for the funding of the New York police to be cut, which would further harm minorities.

When the City Council approved this year's budget, it largely ignored his alarming fiscal recklessness and instead criticized him for not "responding to calls from New Yorkers (black and brown) who deserve and demand systemic change."

How, exactly, does Stringer hope to convince voters that he would do a good job as mayor after failing as miserably as comptroller?