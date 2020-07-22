Scott touts Hawley bill to ban TikTok on government devices while heading to the Senate floor

Senator Rick Scott, Florida, urged the Senate on Wednesday to pass Senator Josh Hawley's bill, which bans the use of TikTok on government devices, due to the app's direct ties to Communist China.

Scott co-sponsored the legislation with Hawley, who initially introduced the bill in March. By the time it was unveiled, the State Department, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense and TSA had already banned the use of the TikTok on any government phone or device in the name of strengthening cybersecurity.

Scott's office provided a statement to Fox News shortly after he tweeted his support for the passage of the bill.

"There is no reason for Americans to submit to the security risks posed by Communist China," he tweeted. "I am proud to work with @HawleyMO in this bill to prohibit @tiktok_us on government devices and I hope the full Senate will pass it quickly. "

"Chinese government-influenced and controlled companies, such as TikTok, must comply with the Communist government's demands to spy on, steal user data and censor any content the government wants," Scott said in his statement.

He added: "There is absolutely no reason for an American to be subject to this risk, especially on government devices, which represents a risk to American networks and a threat to national security. I am proud to be working with Senator Hawley and my colleagues on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs to end it, and I hope that the full Senate will quickly pass this important bill. ”

Hawley previously accused the company that owns TikTok of having Communist Party members on its board of directors and said they had violated user privacy by collecting and sharing data in a secretive and dire way.

"TikTok is owned by a Chinese company that includes members of the Chinese Communist Party on its board of directors, and the law requires that it share user data with Beijing," he explained. "The company even admitted that it collects user data while its app is running in the background, including messages people send, images they share, their keystrokes, and location data, whatever. Like many Of our federal agencies have already recognized, TikTok is a major security risk to the United States, and has no place in government devices. "

TikTok has always denied that it shares information with the Chinese government. The popular app, which is used to create short dance, comedy, and music videos, said last year that about 60 percent of its 26.5 million monthly active US users are between the ages of 16 and 24, according to Reuters. .

Technology platform spokesman Jamie Favazza told the news agency that the company's highest priority is promoting a secure and privacy-focused experience for its users.

"Millions of American families use TikTok for entertainment and creative expression, which we recognize is not what federal government devices are for," he told Reuters.