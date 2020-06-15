SCOTUS made a monumental decision, and there could be more to come (opinion)

The decision, Bostock v. Clayton County is powerful in its simple logic and clear vision of equality: "An employer who fires an individual for being gay or transgender fires that person for traits or actions that they would not have questioned in members of a different sex. The Sex plays a necessary and indisputable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII prohibits. "

And the court's opinion is notable for the ideological coalition comprising the majority of six judges: Chief Justice John Roberts and Judge Neil Gorsuch, both Republican-appointed judges who typically side with the conservative bloc of the court. They joined the four generally liberal judges, appointed by Democratic Presidents (Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan). Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh, all appointed conservatives, disagreed.

The opinion also represents a sharp rebuke to the Trump administration, whose Justice Department argued in the Supreme Court last year that the law does not protect gay and transgender people against discrimination. The Trump administration took the wrong side of the law and, ultimately, of history. And it is impossible to ignore that today's ruling was written by Gorsuch, whom Trump himself nominated for the court in the first place.

In the coming weeks, the court will likely issue more rulings that could have a seismic impact on national public policy. And those decisions will tell us a lot about the tribunal itself, most importantly, whether it can rise above the pronounced partisan and ideological divide that has defined it in recent years.

The court plans to issue opinions on all the remaining cases discussed during this period in late June. Three particularly consistent cases remain undecided.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The court is expected to determine whether President Donald Trump has legal authority to terminate DACA, a 2012 executive action by President Barack Obama that allowed certain undocumented immigrants (called "Dreamers") who came to the United States under the age of 16 to apply for protection against deportation. This decision will affect approximately 700,000 people who had active DACA protections in September 2017, when the Trump administration announced its intention to end the program.

Louisiana abortion law. The Supreme Court is expected to issue an important opinion on abortion when deciding on the constitutionality of a Louisiana law that requires doctors who perform abortions have admission privileges to a nearby hospital. Opponents of the law argue that it unduly restricts access to abortion, noting that it would leave only one statewide doctor licensed to provide abortions. Defenders respond that the law raises legitimate health and safety concerns. The Louisiana law is virtually identical to a Texas law that the Supreme Court struck down in 2016, and could require the court to articulate under what circumstances it will depart from established precedent.

Trump's tax returns. The dispute over court and tax subpoenas to private financial companies seeking Trump's tax returns directly impacts one person, Trump, but it has important implications for our constitutional balance of powers. The court is expected to determine the extent of Congress's power to issue subpoenas in fulfillment of its legislative function, and whether the President has "absolute immunity" even from being criminally investigated while in office. This decision will go a long way in determining whether the president is, in fact, above the law.

Beyond the obviously high risks posed by these cases, these next few weeks will be a definitive stretch for the court itself. An undeniable partisan division on the court exists and persists. A series of 5-4 rulings (with Roberts on the conservative bloc's side) will deepen the existing ideological divide and undermine public confidence in the court as a nonpartisan entity charged solely with interpreting the law, regardless of political implications. But if Roberts shows genuine independence, and if the court can reach sound conclusions that transcend established failures, then public confidence can return. Watch the court closely for the next few weeks. Much hangs on a thread.

Now, your questions:

Alicia (Minnesota): Could the fact that George Floyd and Derek Chauvin worked at the same nightclub at the trial be relevant?

The fact that Floyd and Chauvin worked at the same nightclub may be relevant and admissible at trial, but it depends on whether more details emerge about their relationship. The club owner said Floyd and Chauvin "would have crossed paths" but that "she would not characterize them as if they knew each other."

More facts could emerge. If, for example, additional evidence establishes any relationship between them, particularly any hostility that Chauvin might have felt towards Floyd, then it certainly could be admissible to prove Chauvin's motive for hurting or killing Floyd. But in the absence of such additional evidence, the fact that they worked at the same location is unlikely to be relevant at trial.

Christine (California): Are there any concerns that, by charging a second-degree murder, prosecutors have over-accused the case against Chauvin and are at risk of acquittal by the jury?

Minnesota state prosecutors charged Chauvin with second-degree murder as the "main" or more serious charge. On that charge, prosecutors must prove that Chauvin intentionally assaulted Floyd, resulting in Floyd's death (but not necessarily that Chauvin intended to kill Floyd). I think the evidence supports a second-degree murder charge, particularly the cell phone video showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

But the jury's decision will not be based solely on the charge of second-degree murder. Prosecutors have also filed minor charges of third-degree murder (meaning the defendant committed "an eminently dangerous act for others and evidences a depraved mind, regardless of human life") and second-degree manslaughter (which means that the accused negligently "creates an irrationality" risk, and knowingly risks causing death or great bodily harm to another ").

The jury will vote separately on each of the three charges against Chauvin. Therefore, even if the jury acquits Chauvin of the most serious second-degree murder charge, he could still find Chauvin guilty of one or both of the lesser charges. In a sense, prosecutors have incorporated a safety net, or alternative provision, by charging minor offenses.

Victoria (Massachusetts): Could the Justice Department charge the officers in the Floyd case with a hate crime?

Possibly. The Justice Department announced that it has opened an investigation and "has made the investigation a top priority and has assigned experienced FBI prosecutors and criminal investigators to the matter."

There is a federal hate crime law, which applies when a defendant causes bodily injury to another person because of their race, color, national origin, or other specific characteristics. So the Justice Department would need to show that Chauvin unfairly assaulted and killed Floyd and that Chauvin acted on racial grounds.

The Justice Department could also charge Chauvin with depriving Floyd of his civil rights. This charge requires proof that a person acting "under the color of the law", police officers certainly qualify, voluntarily deprived a person of a civil right (here, the right to be free from unreasonable seizure). While racial motive may support such charges, the law does not require prosecutors to demonstrate racial motive under this statute.

Three questions to see this week:

1) Will Minnesota prosecutors begin to present evidence to a grand jury to indict former officers in the Floyd case?

2) Will Georgia prosecutors press charges against the former officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta?

3) Will the Court of Appeals grant or deny the motion of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn to take the case from the district court judge and compel dismissal?