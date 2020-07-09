SCOTUS Rules Trump Is Not Immune To New York Subpoena

The Supreme Court said Thursday that President Trump is not immune to the New York subpoena, but that the prosecutor will not receive documents now.

The 7-2 opinion was written by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Roberts said: "We reaffirm that principle today and hold that the President is not absolutely immune to state criminal citations seeking his private documents, nor is he entitled to a higher level of need."

About the case: New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance had issued a subpoena to Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA, for his tax returns as part of an investigation into secretly paying money to two women with whom the President allegedly had extramarital affairs according to testimony. by Michael Cohen. (Trump has denied the issues.)

Key moments of the oral arguments: In early May, Trump's attorneys asked for "temporary presidential immunity" against the prosecutor's summons.

Several of the judges did not appear receptive to Trump's broad immunity claims, sometimes pointing to the judicial precedent regarding Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton on which the lower courts that ruled against Trump were based.

Judge John Roberts asked a Trump attorney about the fact that in Clinton v. Jones, the court allowed a private citizen to file a civil lawsuit against an acting president.

"In this case, it focuses on distraction for the president," Roberts told a Trump attorney, but he said in the Clinton case, "he did not persuade us that the distraction in that case meant that the discovery could not proceed. "

Judge Sonia Sotomayor emphasized that New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance was not targeting the president's official acts.

"He is asking for a broader immunity than anyone else gets," he told a Trump lawyer.

And when she emphasized that the President is different from an ordinary litigator, Judge Elena Kagan replied: "The President is not above the law."