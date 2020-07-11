Screw You Guys, this movie rules

Warning: this article contains Last Christmas spoilers that, in all honesty, you probably already know.

Fuck you guys Last Christmas It's a good movie. It's probably not a very Christmassy way of saying that, but since it's mid-July, I think we can remove the subtleties of the holidays.

Last Christmas—That airs on HBO at 8 p.m. ET tonight even though, again, in mid-July, it wasn't well reviewed by critics when it hit theaters last November. It is currently rated 46 percent on review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. That is quite annoying given that Last Christmas It was one of the best Christmas movies I had seen in a long time. Directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, spy, a simple favor), is a romantic comedy starring Emilia Clarke as a grumpy employee and unhappy with the Christmas story and Henry Golding as the charming but mysterious lovemaker he falls in love with.

Let's clear this up now: yes, the Henry Golding character is a ghost, and yes, the internet discovered that twist about two seconds after Universal released the trailer. If you're the type of person who's turned off by predictable turns, Last Christmas it's not for you. But if you're the type of person who likes movies with something beautiful to say about humanity, said in a way that makes you laugh and cry, then Last Christmas It is definitely for you.

You see, Emilia Clarke's character Kate recently became so seriously ill that she had to have a heart transplant. Since then, she has been acting. She is rude to her boss (Michelle Yeoh) and to the customers of the Christmas store where she works in London. She resents her sister Marta (Lydia Leonard) with her Yugoslav immigrant parents (Emma Thompson and Boris Isaković). When she first meets Tom (Golding), a boy she meets being hunted by a bird, a new addition to the romantic gathering of comedians, she taunts him for volunteering at a homeless shelter. After all, caring about people and things is unfortunate … right?

I mean, wrong, obviously. Last Christmas he's blatantly cheesy about his Christmas moral lesson, and he's so blatantly cheesy about his plot. Tom is a ghost. He was killed in a bicycle accident last Christmas. It is his heart beating in Emilia's chest. Maybe you've heard those stories about people with heart transplants taking on new personalities and thought, "There could be a terrible Hallmark movie with that concept." Feig and Thompson, who co-wrote the script with Bryony Kimmings, did you better: they gave you a Excellent film with a distinctive concept.

The film is beautifully filmed, and the streets of London shine with magic. Feig, known for his surprising but often brilliant cast, does it again here, taking Clarke, everyone's almighty favorite. game of Thrones dragon queen, and turning her into a vulnerable disaster. The world he builds is rich and complete, and the smallest supporting characters, from Kate's sister to the manager of the homeless shelter, feel like complex human beings with their own lives and backstories. There's an intertwined immigration issue that is addressed through Kate's family and background actors, who are intentionally diverse and proudly speak to London's multicultural population. And despite all this, the film never stops being charming and fun.

Critics criticized the film for its cheesy premise. And look, I get it. We have been trained to think that Hallmark movie facilities are bad because most of those Hallmark movies They are bad. But those movies are bad because the directing, acting, and writing are not great! They are shot in two or three weeks! They don't point to the good! It's okay! That is to say no the case with Last Christmas, which is very cheesy and very well done.

In your heart (do you understand?) Last Christmas it's about the joy and satisfaction that comes from helping others, which can only be done once you start helping yourself. Yes, it is a cliche. Yes, it is melodramatic. Of course it is. It's a Christmas movie, fool! But it's a great Christmas movie, and if you haven't seen it yet, I strongly suggest you do so. Even in July.

Where to look Last Christmas

