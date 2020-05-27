Sea of ​​Thieves Earns Daily Rewards, Tall Tales Checkpoints, and More in Latest Update • newsdio

Another month means another batch of pirate activities in the Sea of ​​Thieves, and today's Lost Treasures update, a slightly lower offer than usual, brings a series of improvements in quality of life, such as the points of Tall Tales control plus lots of shaking. New limited-time events and recurring challenges designed to encourage regular returns.

Tall Tales checkpoints (revealed to Eurogamer last month) are probably the most game-changing this month, allowing players to leave a session and resume episodes of stories in progress later. Crucially, it means pirates won't be forced to reboot, wasting hours of effort as a result, if enemy players decide to loot mission critical items in the middle of an adventure.

Newcomers should also find it a little easier to navigate through Tall Tales thanks to some new map additions on board the ship; Rare has now implemented tooltips for certain icons, guiding players in the right direction to begin their next mission.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3dcp_EZZ9w (/ embed) To view this content, enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Elsewhere, today's update features a range of new regular and time-limited events, starting with daily challenges. A new daily challenge will appear at 12:59 am each morning, and the rewards, ranging from piles of gold to doubloons, are distributed depending on the difficulty of the effort. Some may simply require you to drink in a tavern with another crew, for example, while others may ask you to get off a skeleton ship.

Also, at least during the Lost Treasures update, Rare features two hours a day of Gold Rush. 6 p. M. A 7 p. M. And from 2 a. M. A 3 a. M. In the UK (from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PDT), all loot delivered to commercial companies will award rewards with a 1.5x multiplier .

Then every Friday from 7 p.m. As of 7 a.m., starting tomorrow, players who deliver loot from the Skeleton Fortress (or presumably stolen from players who make Strong Skeletons) will reap higher rewards at checkout. Weird, brilliantly, calls this event Fort Nights.

Rare will also host the first ever Reaper & # 39; s Rewards challenge as part of their new Regular Events initiative, with this debut effort taking place from Friday, May 28 to June 8. It consists of three tasks involving the new Reaper & # 39; s Bones Trading Company, each of which offers enhanced cash rewards and a variety of faction-specific gestures upon completion.

The Ruby Splashtail Ship Premium Set.

As for the limited-time events, there is a second appearance for the Hunter & # 39; s Haul Challenge, which runs from today, May 27 to June 17. Players who manage to catch 300 Ruby Splashtails and deliver them to any Hunter & # 39; s Call representative at a sea station will win 150 Ancient Coins to spend in the Premium Shop, which this month features the new Splashtail Monarch suit and fishing rod , in addition to the surprisingly silly Ruby Splashtail Ship Collection.

Finally, there is an incoming event that will give pirates a chance to win the new Set of Instinct Ships inspired by the State of Decadence. Rare says the full details on how to purchase the undead-themed ship cosmetics set, consisting of the ruined flag, sails, hull and figurehead, will be revealed at a later date.

All of this month's events can be found in the new Sea of ​​Thieves Events Center on the official website. Hopefully, Rare will change everything in the game for increased visibility soon.

It's a busy month at Sea of ​​Thieves, then, and those who pick up the game for the first time when it comes to Steam next Wednesday, June 3, will have plenty to stay.