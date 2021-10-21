SEAL Team Season 5 is one of the most popular TV shows on television right now. It has been airing for five seasons and it’s about to go into its sixth season this fall. SEAL Team revolves around a SEAL team and their missions, but what else should you know about SEAL Team? Read on to find out everything you need to know about SEAL team season 5!

What is the release date of SEAL Team Season 5?

The new season of Seal Team will be released on October 10, 2021. It will be on Paramount+ and some episodes will be on CBS. If we get any more information about when the fifth season of the show Seal Team will come out, we will add it here.

The first season of the series Seal Team aired from September 2017 to May 2018. The second season of the series aired from October 2018 to May 2019.

The third season of the show Seal Team aired between 2nd October 2019 to 6th May 2020. The fourth season of the show Seal Team aired between 2nd December 2020 to 26th May 2021.

The four seasons of the series SEAL Team arrived on CBS. The series is now available to watch on the TV platform Voot. There is a lot of crime and drama tv series on the OTT platform Voot. One of the popular ones is Seal Team.

What is the plot of SEAL Team Season 5?

SEAL Team is a show about Navy SEALS. The show follows their professional and personal lives and the missions they do. Season four saw Jason Hayes stand trial for manslaughter and do missions in Afghanistan, Africa, and Syria.

It is hard to say what will happen in the next season of a TV show. The new season is still airing in the US. There is no doubt that the fifth season of the show will have intense missions and personal lives. It will also continue to follow Bravo Team. A new season of the show is no surprise. It is one of the most-watched dramas on CBS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who will be starring in SEAL Team Season 5?

The main cast of SEAL Team is coming back for the fifth season. This means that Buffy’s David Boreanaz is back as Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes. Nancy Drew’s Max Thieriot and The Walking Dead’s Neil Brown Jr. return in this new show. They play soldiers who have been friends for a long time. The person who plays the character of Sonny Quinn on The X-Files will also play Sonny Quinn in this show. Toni Trucks, who plays the character, Lisa Davis, on the show, will also be on it.

1. David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes

2. Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser

3. Neil Brown Jr. as Ray Perry

4. A.J. Buckley as Sonny Quinn

5. Toni Trucks as Lisa Davis

6. Tyler Grey as Trent

7. Justin Melnick as Brock

8. Judd Lormand as Lt. Commander Eric Blackburn

9. Jessica Pare as Mandy Ellis

10. Dita The Hair Missile Dog as Cerberus

11. Scott Foxx as Scott Carter

12. ParisaFakhri as Naima Perry

13. Alona Tal as Stella

14. Kerri Medders as Emma Hayes

15. Jamie McShane as Captain Lindell

16. Emily Swallow as Natalie Pierce

17. KaliayhRhambo as Jameelah

18. Tim Chiou as Michael – Thirty Mike – Chen

19. Michael Irby as Adam

20. Ammon Jacob Ford as Michael Hayes

21. Michaela McManus as Alana Hayes

Other casting members

22. Lucca De Oliveira as Vic Lopez

23. Adelaide Kane as Rebecca Bowen

24. Dan Briggs as Derek

25. Mike Wade as Lt. Wes Soto

26. Michael McGrady as Captain Harrington

27. Mark Semos as John TJ Monero

28. Shiva Negar as Mina Hassan

29. Rachel Boston as Hannah Oliver

30. Ruffin Prentiss as Summer Kairos

31. Darren Pettie as Paul Mulwray

32. Dawn Olivieri as Amy Nelson

33. C. Thomas Howell as Ash Spenser

34. Roman Mitichyan as Fadal Tango

35. Tamala Jones as Gunnery Sergeant Miller

36. Mirelly Taylor as Rita

37. Bobby Daniel Rodriguez as Lt. Juan Lopez

38. James Ransone as Reiss Julian

39. Coby Bell as Glen Mack

40. Tony Curran as Brett Swann

41. Judie Garcia as News Anchor

42. Felix Solis as Col. Martinez

What is the information related to Season 5?

Seal Team is a military show. It’s full of action and drama. The series has been popular with the public and it got renewed for another season in May 2021. Season 5 of the Seals Team series will be on Paramount+. It is because the show went from CBS to Paramount. The series Seal Team started in 2017. The fifth season of the series Seal Team is not yet announced as the final season, so we think there will be a sixth season of the series Seal Team. So, maybe the series “Seal Team” will not end in season 5 of the show. The series “Seal Team” includes war and action. It is one of the popular military drama shows.