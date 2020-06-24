Sean Hannity accuses the & # 39; media crowd & # 39; of & # 39; protect fragile Joe like they did with Hillary & # 39;

Sean Hannity said Tuesday that the mainstream "media mafia" has been "protecting" Joe Biden for months while campaigning almost exclusively in the basement of his Delaware home.

"The always weak and forgetful Joe Biden has been in public life for over 50 years," Hannity began. "So for five decades, you must have devised a plan and you must have done things, right?

"The mafia and the media will never tell you. We may never know because the forgetful man has not held a press conference in 82 days," he added. "The media mafia, of course, helping and inciting and protecting fragile Joe like they did Hillary [in] 2016. After 82 days, Joe has been hiding in his basement bunker."

Hannity highlighted the obvious double standard between the media's treatment of the alleged Democratic candidate and that of President Trump.

"Rather than answering journalists' questions, he [Biden] performs what these pre-written and downright pathetic podcasts are, which somehow manages to fail over and over and over again," said the schedule host. stellar.

"There is no outrage from the media mafia. He gets a pass. As expected, they do this often. President Trump, [if] he goes a few seconds or days without answering questions, they have a collective crisis."

"Can Joe Biden go 82 days without questions, without means, or [only] friendly means?" Hannity asked. "That is because they are protecting Joe Biden."