Sean Hannity asks what Joe Biden has done "to help improve the lives of you, us, the American people."

Sean Hannity began his television show on Tuesday asking Americans to take a hard look at Joe Biden's effectiveness for 36 years as a senator and eight years as vice president of Barack Obama as they prepare to go to the polls in November.

"As we count down to Election Day, ask yourself this question: In Biden's more than four decades as a senator [and] vice president … what did he do to help improve their lives, we, the American people , all Americans? Hannity started.

"What did Joe and Barack do to improve police-community relations when they kept the highest offices in the country for eight years? Did relations improve after the Ferguson, Missouri riots? Ask yourself, did they improve after the riots in Baltimore?, Maryland …? "

"Of course not," continued the host. "They lit the flames, they were quick to judge. They vilified the policemen … and as for the solutions, what did they do? Nothing.

Hannity compared Biden's record to that of President Trump, highlighting his administration's commitment to criminal justice reform and efforts to increase funding for historically black colleges and universities.

HANNITY CALLS "PATTERN OF DISTURBANCE OF THE RACIAL RHETORIC"

"It was President Trump who developed special tax-free zones in low-income neighborhoods. Again, Joe and Barack did nothing," he said. "It was President Trump who oversaw what was the largest economic increase for every American demographic, all Americans. That did not happen, quite the contrary, under President Obama …

"African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, women in the workplace, youth unemployment, African American youth unemployment … record low unemployment after record low after record" before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

"[Now], President Trump … is coming back to the campaign to connect with voters, in person, at the protests," Hannity said. "No Biden … apparently he's terrified of leaving his house."

The host went on to say that as the elections approach, voters must ask themselves, "Who do you trust to get the economy back on track? They failed for eight years …

"Who do you trust, who will you trust, to fix America's cities? Who do you trust to improve surveillance and end the unrest?

"Do you trust the always confused Joe Biden, who has been in the Washington swamp, what has he done for more than 40 years? He has little to prove," he asked. "Or do you trust President Trump … who moved at the speed of light to make the country a better place and kept his promises?"

Addressing his viewers directly, Hannity concluded: "In 140 days, I begin to feel the urgency. I cannot decide this election, but you can. You, the American people, will be the supreme jury. Your decision will impact this country in the coming years. decades. "