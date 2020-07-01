Sean Hannity asks: Why is Joe Biden constantly undergoing tests for cognitive decline? … That worries me

Sean Hannity opened Tuesday's edition of "Hannity" by analyzing Joe Biden's first press conference in three months, during which the former vice president defended his cognitive ability and said he "can hardly wait" to compare it to that of President Trump as the general election campaign heats up. up.

The host highlighted what he called a "very strange" moment during the question-and-answer period when Biden answered a question from Fox News' Doug McKelway saying he was being "constantly tested" for any decline in his "cognitive ability." "

"Let me clear this up," Hannity said. "Are you constantly being screened for cognitive skills? Why is Joe Biden constantly testing for cognitive decline? After hearing that, I wonder if perhaps all Americans need cognitive testing on a regular basis."

"That worries me," Hannity continued. "Does the American people worry about that? Are they going to ask Joe Biden, always forgetful and weak, why he is constantly tested for cognitive decline?"

Hannity accused the media of trying to protect Biden from difficult questions, arguing that, aside from McKelway's question, the alleged Democratic nominee received "the lollipop question treatment."

"[It was] almost as if they were trying to protect him as they have for 89 days in a row," said the host.