Sean Hannity criticizes the mayors of Portland and Seattle for & # 39; helping and inciting & # 39; ongoing violence

Sean Hannity addressed the Democratic mayors of Seattle and Portland on Monday, accusing them of "helping and encouraging all of this crime non-stop" after another weekend of illegality and violence in those cities.

"[Seattle] Mayor [Jenny] Durkan, [Portland] [Ted] Wheeler Mayor or the so-called city council leaders, how can they not see or import what this is resulting in and at what point do we blame These failed politicians – helping and inciting all this non-stop crime, mayhem and carnage, Hannity asked in her opening monologue on Monday.

AMERICAN MAYHEM: MORE RIOTING AND ILLEGALITY IN THE CITIES OF ALL THE UNITED STATES

Hannity praised President Trump for "taking bold steps to restore law and order" after cracking down on protesters in a tweet on Monday night.

"Anarchists, agitators, or protesters who vandalize or damage our Federal Courthouse in Portland, or any federal building in any of our cities or states, will be prosecuted under our recently enacted Statutes and Monuments Act," Trump wrote. "TEN MINIMUM YEARS IN PRISON. Don't do it! @DHSgov"

"The president has been offering these cities, these mayors and governors help over and over again to help them restore order and security," said Hannity.

But, the host argued, Trump has repeatedly been called upon by "radical Democrats who help and further incite anarchy and violence, and in some cases even march with anarchists."

Hannity called on "irresponsible Democratic mayors and governors" to "step forward and do their job."

"Just accept the help that is offered."