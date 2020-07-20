Sean Hannity reflects on a painful interview with the father of the CHOP shooting victim

Fox News presenter Sean Hannity was thrilled Sunday as he reflected on his conversation with Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr., the father of a 19-year-old black man who was shot dead last month as part of the organized Capitol Hill protest (CHOP) from Seattle.

In a raw and honest interview with Fox News presenter Harris Faulkner during the & # 39; The Fight for America & # 39; special which aired Sunday night, Hannity discussed her conversation with the grieving father and discussed the impact of his powerful words as the father of two children.

"I was wondering how this colored father sat down with Sean Hannity and you were able to get so much out of him, that's how he felt, and then we found out about you," Faulkner said during the segment, delving into the state of race relations. In the USA

"It wasn't about race for me, it was from father to father." – Sean Hannity, Fox News special & # 39; The Fight for America & # 39;

"I've been at this since Fox aired in October 1996, and I'm not going to lie, that was a very difficult night for me personally," Hannity replied. "It wasn't about race for me, it was from father to father.

"He lost his precious 19-year-old son and said 'My son will not come back and I can't hug him'," said Hannity. "My son is 21 years old. My daughter is 18 years old," he added. "Children are the national treasure of the United States."

Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr. gained national attention after he publicly asked for answers about "Hannity" earlier this month, in a painful interview during which he shared that Seattle police and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan were unable to communicate. with him in the days after his son's. death.

Young Anderson was killed early on the morning of June 20, when gunshots were heard near Cal Anderson Park at 10th Avenue and East Pine Street within the CHOP zone. A 33-year-old man was injured in the shooting.

Anderson Sr. burst into tears as he remembered learning of his son's death.

"The only way I found out was just two of his friends, just two friends who were there and they came and told me," he told Hannity at the time. "They weren't even from Seattle. Now, look, I haven't heard – the police department never came …

At one point in the interview, Hannity became visibly emotional when Anderson described the daily trauma of waking up realizing that her son is no longer alive.

"I wake up in the morning … look for my son in the morning. He's not there anymore. You know what I'm saying? It's like I'm going there, I'm kissing a picture. He's not there," Anderson said.

Before the interview ended, Hannity's phone started to "explode," she told Faulkner, with messages like "I'm crying, I'm crying, I'm crying, this is heartbreaking," he said.

"The mayor never called that man. He couldn't identify his son's body until, days later, he said, and I say, what? This shouldn't have happened," Hannity told Faulkner.

"But," he continued, "if you live in Chicago or New York or you live or allow anarchists to take over the best autonomous spaghetti pop & # 39; summer of love zone & # 39; as mayor, I am so angry With that area of ​​the mayor and people are not safe in their home, their city or their neighborhood, they do not have the opportunity to start there to seek happiness. "