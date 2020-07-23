Sean Hannity says Democratic leaders "have failed and people are dying" in response to Chicago violence

Sean Hannity criticized local Democratic leaders, saying they have "failed" their citizens and accused them of "turning their thumbs" as violence takes hold in their cities.

"Democratic mayors, Democratic governors. They have failed in their most basic duty. And that is the most basic responsibility, to maintain law and order," Hannity said on her television show on Wednesday. "They have failed and people are dying and being shot as a result, they have failed to keep their neighborhoods safe. They have failed to prevent violent crime."

"As a result, men, women, and children are dying. Our American compatriots are dying," added Hannity. "These mayors are literally spinning their thumbs and playing politics."

Hannity said the violence in these cities was the result of the inaction of these leaders.

"Until these reckless and irresponsible Democratic mayors and governors do their job or allow the help that is offered to them, they are allowing innocent people to die. That is all about them," Hannity said. "New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Baltimore, you name the city. Seattle, Portland. It all depends on them, especially in Chicago."

During a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump called Chicago a "disaster," saying that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was making "a big mistake" in not asking the White House for help in fighting crime. in the third most populous country in the United States. city.

The president's comments come just hours after he announced that he would deploy 100 federal agents to Chicago.

"Even children die every week," Hannity said after describing the recent violence in Chicago. "Violence reaches catastrophic levels."

Hannity hit Lightfoot, calling her "light" and saying that "she is doing nothing to protect her city."

Fox News' Andrew O & # 39; Reilly contributed to this report.