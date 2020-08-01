Sean Penn, 59, quietly marries his girlfriend Leila George, 28

Sean Penn is married again. The 59-year-old "Milk" actor appears to have married his girlfriend Leila George, 28.

Philanthropist Irena Medavoy, wife of "Black Swan" producer Mike Medavoy, Instagram congratulated the couple on Friday night and said, "We are so happy that @leilageorge #seanpenn is getting married." We love you."

Continuing, “We are on the moon to [see you] find your true soul mate.

"They are meant to be together. God bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing Penn's #marriage. "

Medavoy also posted an Instagram story of what appears to be the ring, an oval sapphire. The couple has been dating since 2016.

They were spotted this week at Nobu in Malibu, dining with Penn's son Hopper.

George is the daughter of "Law and Order" star Vincent D’Onofrio. Penn was previously married to Robin Wright and Madonna.