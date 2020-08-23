sean-penn:-coronavirus-czar-is-a-liar-and-incompetent-pawn

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what’s happening in the world as it unfolds.
Actor Sean Penn talks to Newsdio’s Ana Cabrera about coronavirus testing in the United States. Penn is also the founder of CORE, a nonprofit disaster response organization helping people get tested for the virus.
