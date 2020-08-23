Sean Penn: Coronavirus czar is a liar and incompetent pawn

Actor Sean Penn talks to Newsdio’s Ana Cabrera about coronavirus testing in the United States. Penn is also the founder of CORE, a nonprofit disaster response organization helping people get tested for the virus.

Newsroom

