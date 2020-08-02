Search ends for seven Marines and a dreaded sailor killed off the California coast

The effort to find them has ended after an extensive 40-hour search after the incident on Thursday, the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force said. Authorities determined that there was little chance of a successful outcome.

"It is with a heavy heart that I decided to end the search and rescue effort," said Colonel Christopher Bronzi, a commanding officer.

Sixteen people were aboard the vehicle on Thursday when they reported drinking water in the vicinity of San Clemente Island, authorities said.

In addition to the eight missing service members, at least one Marine was reported dead and two others wounded that day, the Marines said at the time.