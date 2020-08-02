Search ends for seven Marines and a dreaded sailor killed off the California coast

The effort to find them has ended after an extensive 40-hour search after the incident on Thursday, the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force said. Authorities determined that there was little chance of a successful outcome.
"It is with a heavy heart that I decided to end the search and rescue effort," said Colonel Christopher Bronzi, a commanding officer.
Sixteen people were aboard the vehicle on Thursday when they reported drinking water in the vicinity of San Clemente Island, authorities said.
In addition to the eight missing service members, at least one Marine was reported dead and two others wounded that day, the Marines said at the time.
Five others returned aboard their ship, said Gen. David Berger, commander of the United States Marine Corps.
"I have directed an immediate suspension of amphibious assault vehicle water operations until the causal factors of this accident are better understood," Berger said.
The incident occurred during a fifteenth Marine Expeditionary Unit and a routine training exercise by the Makin Island Ready Amphibious Group.
The amphibious assault vehicle weighs approximately 26 tons, and is believed to have sunk to the bottom of the ocean, which is hundreds of feet deep at that location. The AAV is below the depths where divers can go, so the Navy was helping and providing resources to get off and take a look at the vessel.
The Marines who were rescued wore normal combat gear, including armor and an inflatable vest. Some were found floating in the ocean.