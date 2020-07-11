Search for Naya Rivera: California officials using probe equipment





Rivera, 33, disappeared from Lake Piru in Ventura County, Southern California on Wednesday. That afternoon he went to the lake and rented a pontoon with his 4-year-old son, according to authorities.

Rivera's son was in the boat, but they couldn't find her anywhere. A life jacket was found in the boat and the boy was wearing another. Investigators found Rivera's bag and identification, but no other clues in the boat. Rivera has presumably been killed.

The lake remains closed to the public as the search continues.

"We don't know if they will find her in five minutes or in five days, so we will continue this effort still," said Capt. Eric Buschow, spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office has partnered with Coast Guard and Tulare County finders in the recovery effort. The researchers are using a lateral scanning probe in the water with visibility of just one foot, Buschow said. A specially trained dog is also being used in the search. The dog is trained to smell just above the surface and alert handlers if they feel a body underwater. The sonar team released a couple of interesting images during the search on Thursday night. Those areas have been searched, but nothing found. Piru Lake is the result of a canyon that was dammed and flooded. It is approximately 2 miles long and approximately 130 feet deep at its deepest point. "There is a flow to this lake," said Buschow. "Even with that current, wherever it has fallen, they are confident that they will find it there." A plan is planned to drop the lake level for the next month in order to carry out the seismic adaptation of the dam. That plan was in effect long before Rivera's disappearance, according to Buschow. Detectives have spoken to Rivera's son and, as a result of that conversation, they do not believe Rivera has reached shore, he said. Rivera played Santana López on the Fox show "Glee" for six years between 2009 and 2015, and appeared in almost every episode of the musical-comedy-drama. He was also in the CBS comedy "The Royal Family" and in the comedy film "The Master of Disguise".

CNN's Faith Karimi, Dakin Andone, and Stella Chan contributed to this report.