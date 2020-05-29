Season 2 Mandalorian Leaks May End Up Damaging The Show

While fans of The Mandalorian eager to learn more about the upcoming second season, there is a chance that Disney marketing could end up damaging the show.

And that is not a statement we make lightly. The first season grew to worldwide popularity almost overnight, which speaks volumes when it comes to Star Wars and its divisive nature. Almost everything the House of the Mouse has done since acquiring the rights to the galaxy far, far away in 2012 has somehow sparked controversy, making it a surprise to everyone that Jon Favreau's new series stole our hearts and became a fan favorite production. . A surprise to be sure, but one that was absolutely welcome. To be fair, at some point, fans should tire of all the complaints. I guess it's good that we finally have something in this fandom that can unanimously excite us, even if it's not the main movie saga.

This is exactly why Lucasfilm should be careful with how they promote The Mandalorian. In recent months, many leaks have hinted that various characters, including Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Bo-Katan, and Hera Syndulla, will appear in Season 2. The latest reports even suggest that Temuera Morrison has been cast to portray Boba Fett. All very exciting to hear, right? The only downside is that these rumors tend to fuel many expectations, most of which are unlikely to be met when the next batch of episodes comes to an end.



And where there are expectations, there will surely be disappointment. Even now, many people speculate on how Ahsoka relates to the Mando and Baby Yoda story, and some even go so far as to write the plot details. While these fan theories aren't usually true, this type of marketing could end up hurting the show's prospects.

After all, we went to the first season without knowing anything about the story, other than the fact that it was a Mandalorian bounty hunter, and we were pleasantly surprised at every stage of the narrative. Could we say the same about the next chapter?

What do you think about this? Should Disney try to keep these plot details on The Mandalorian Season 2 secretly?