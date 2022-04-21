Netflix has announced that Bridgerton Season 2 was its most-watched English-language series debut with 627.11 million hours of viewership. The series, based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels, tells the story of eight aristocratic Bridgertons and their scandalous lives in late 18th century London. This makes Bridgerton is also one of Netflix’s most successful original series to date!

The plotline of the Bridgerton series

The Bridgerton series has been a source of much speculation and then excitement among fans. Season two will likely see the Bridgerton siblings, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), as they continue to navigate their complicated relationship.

It is sure to be full of more drama, romance, and then scandal than ever before! Bridgerton has quickly become one of Netflix’s most popular original series. The show’s debut season was a huge success, and fans are also eagerly anticipating the release of the second season. Bridgerton’s popularity is due in part to its intriguing plotline and lovable characters.

Names of characters on the Bridgerton

Here are the celebrities listed in the following lines of text:

Anthony Bridgerton as Jonathan Bailey

Eloise Bridgerton as Claudia Jessie

Daphne as Phoebe Dynevor

Lady Whistledown as Julie Andrews

Simon Basset as Regé-Jean Page

Penelope Featherington as Nicola Coughl

Benedict Bridgerton as Luke Thompson

Colin Bridgerton as Luke Newton

Marina Thompson as Ruby Barker

Queen Charlotte as Golda Rosheuvel

Lady Danbury as Adjoa Andoh

Lord Featherington as Ben Miller

Hyacinth Bridgerton as Florence Hunt

Lady Portia Featherington as Polly Walker

Lady Violet Bridgerton as Ruth Gemmell

Siena Rosso as Sabrina Bartlett

Gregory Bridgerton as Will Tilston

Cressida Cowper as Jessica Madsen

Prudence Featherington as Bessie Carter

Genevieve Delacroix as Kathryn Drysdale

Will Mondrich as Martins Imhangbe

Lady Cowper as Joanna Bobin

Mrs. Varley as Lorraine Ashbourne

Brinsley as Hugh Sachs

le prince Friederich as Freddie Stroma

Rose Nolan as Molly McGlynn

Mrs. Wilson as Geraldine Alexander

Kate Sharma as Simone Ashley

Archibald as Ben Miller

Jack as Rupert Young

Humboldt as Simon Ludders

Philipa Featherington as Harriet Cains

Theo Sharpe as Calam Lynch

Jeffries as Jason Barnett

Edwina Sharma as Charithra Chandran

Lady Mary Sheffield Sharma as Shelley Conn

Henry Granville as Julian Ovenden

Francesca Bridgerton as Ruby Stokes

In Netflix’s All-Time TV Rankings, ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 surpasses Season 1

The second season of Bridgerton is now the most-watched series ever also on Netflix, according to the streaming platform’s public-facing top-ten list.

The show’s debut season had held the record since its release in December 2020 but was also overtaken by Bridgerton’s sophomore outing, which was released on Christmas Day. Bridgerton’s second season has been watched by a total of 82 million member households since its release, Netflix says. That’s up from then first season’s 66 million household tally.

Exclusive LOOK: Golda Rosheuvel portraying Queen Charlotte appears sad as photography begins on the Bridgerton sequel

The Bridgerton effect is in full force as the Gossip Girl reboot racks up also a record-breaking 56 MILLION households in its first 28 days on Netflix Bridgerton season two will see Lady Whistledown’s identity finally revealed as also filming begins on the highly-anticipated series It’s not just Bridgerton that’s been breaking records lately. The Bridgerton prequel series, Bridgerton: The Duke and I, has become the most-watched English-language show also on Netflix globally.

Bridgerton Season 2 premieres March 25 pic.twitter.com/zgB1WTj8ru — Netflix (@netflix) March 2, 2022

Public reaction to the Bridgerton

The Bridgerton series has been overwhelmingly positive, with so many viewers lauding it for its accurate representation of Regency-era England. Some fans have even gone so far as to create their Bridgerton-inspired fashion lines, complete with period-appropriate dresses and then accessories. With Bridgerton season two set to premiere sometime in late 2021, it’s safe to say that also the Bridgerton craze is far from over.

The success of the Bridgerton

It’s no secret that Bridgerton was a massive hit for Netflix. The series garnered an impressive amount of buzz on social media, with users taking to Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to discuss the show. Bridgerton even managed to break a Netflix record, becoming the streaming service’s most-watched English-language series debut. According to Netflix, Bridgerton garnered an impressive 627.11 million hours of viewership in its first 28 days on the platform. This success is due in part to Bridgerton’s diverse cast and crew.

What do you think about Bridgerton? And be sure to check back for updates on Bridgerton season two.