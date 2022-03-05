The long-awaited Good Omens series is coming for season 2 soon! Season 1 of the series premiered on May 31, 2019. The series, which was written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, is an adaptation of their 1990 novel of the same name. The story follows the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley as they try to prevent the coming of the Antichrist and the end of days. Good Omens has been praised by fans and critics alike, and many are eager to see how it translates to the screen.

Season 2 of Good Omens completes filming!

That concludes the celestial second season of Good Omens. On March 1, Douglas Mackinnon, the show’s co-showrunner and director, tweeted that the second season of Prime Video’s hit series will be wrapped on March 1. Sharing a quick shot of the soundstage doors, which feature a quote from the show’s first season: “Get thee behind me, foul fiend…after you.

That’s it. “That’s a wrap. Good Omens 2″ is captioned.” There is not much to see in Mackinnon’s photo, only an exit sign bearing a logo for the second season of the show and the image of someone leaving the soundstage to enter a parking lot.

David Tennant’s wife Georgia Tennant also shares a photo for season 2!

As part of the series’ second season wrapping, David Tennant’s wife Georgia Tennant posted a selfie to Instagram of her and her husband, who is sporting neon red Crowley hair, with the hashtag #exorcised. Tennant was presumably alluding to both the show’s wrap and her husband’s demonic hair, which she proudly points at as they both look into the camera.

What is the Good Omens series all about?

The Good Omens series tells the story of a fussy angel, Aziraphale (played by Michael Sheen), and a loose-living demon, Crowley (played by David Tennant), who have formed an unlikely alliance over the centuries to prevent Armageddon. However, they both begin to worry that the coming war may not be as inevitable as they thought. The Good Omens series is a comedy-drama, and it has been described as “a hilarious and calamitous tale of the birth of the Antichrist, set in contemporary London” by The Guardian.

Who is in the cast and crew?

The series is written and created by Neil Gaiman and directed under Douglas Mackinnon. The movie stars Michael Sheen as Aziraphale, David Tennant as Crowley, Doon Mackichan as Michael, Daniel Mays as Arthur Young, Sian Brooke as Deirdre Young, Ned Dennehy as Hastur, and Jon Hamm as Gabriel. Additional casts coming this season includes Gloria Obianyo as angels Uriel, Liz Carr as Saraqael, and Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel.

What is the cast saying about Good Omens?

Michael Sheen said, “It’s been an amazing privilege to watch Good Omens come to life in such a glorious fashion over these past six weeks. Neil Gaiman’s and Terry Pratchett’s story is both hilarious and profound, outrageous and wise, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve done with it.”David Tennant added, “Good Omens has been an utter joy to work on. It’s been the most fun I’ve ever had on set. Douglas Mackinnon directed the first episode so brilliantly that it set the tone for the whole series.”

What have our favorite angel and demon gotten into this time? 😇 😈 #GoodOmens is returning for Season 2 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/aKH05BKEoh — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) June 29, 2021

Gaiman said, “I think they can expect a lot of things. They can expect a lot of comedy, they can expect a lot of darkness, they can expect a lot of surprises. Good Omens is, at its heart, a story about the birth of the Antichrist and Armageddon, but it’s also about friendship and loyalty and love.”Pratchett added, “It’s also about angels and demons and humans caught in between. It’s about Heaven and Hell, literally. Good Omens is all about how we’re going to survive the end times.”

Why you should watch Good Omens?

The show has been praised for its humour, heart, and imagination. Good Omens is a must-watch for fans of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel, as well as for fans of fantasy and comedy.