Executive Produced by Boston writers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, the TV show City on a Hill is set in 1990s Boston. Crime is up and there are not enough police to stop it. Police are sometimes bad people. A former Brooklyn lawyer, DeCourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) becomes an Assistant D.A. and allies with a shady but sincere FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon), to bring justice to Beantown.

The show has a lot to offer. It has Boston accents, drinking, and tense armed robberies. There are many fans of the show that like “The Departed,” “The Friends of Eddie Coyle,” and Affleck’s own Charlestown-centered movie, “The Town.” Season 1 had some good reviews. It was 76% on Rotten Tomatoes. One critic said Season 2’s premiere was great. They wrote that the show “began its sophomore session with the brash confidence of Kevin Bacon’s Jackie Rohr.”

Season 2 of “City on a Hill” has finished airing. But here is everything we know about Season 3.

City on a Hill is about crime, drama, and thriller. People liked it. A website that rates movies have given this show a score of 7.6 out of 10. Read the whole article to find out about the third season of City on a Hill.

What is the release date of City on a Hill Season 3?

In June, Deadline reported that the Showtime network greenlit Season 3 of “City on a Hill.” The second season only just ended in May. The show was already popular because it is very good and also because of the stars. Hill is a new drama on the Showtime network. And “Dexter” is coming back. The long-running “Shameless” has ended now.

The first season of this show aired in August. The second season was delayed because of the pandemic. Now that it’s been airing, there won’t be a long wait for the next one.

A TV show is made of many parts. It takes a year to make a TV show. You have to write it, shoot it, and more. When the TV show is done you need to market it. The new season might come out either in spring or summer 2022.

What is the plot of City on a Hill Season 3?

The last episode of Season 2 ended with some people giving up and others still trying to find a way forward. Siobhan and her husband work for different organizations. She wants to work for the ACLU, but he doesn’t want her to. They might still argue about it in Season 3.

Meanwhile, an FBI Agent named Jackie thinks that he has ruined his career. He threw away his badge “Dirty Harry” style. Season 3 could see the agent doing something worse than before or making his way. It would be interesting to see Jackie after he has been trying to be in the middle of just being good and bad for so long.

Season 2 of this show also talked about the IRA and how corrupt the Catholic Church was. These topics might be interesting to people in Boston and could be explored more in Season 3. If you want to watch Season 2 and 3 on Hulu, they are there.

Who will be starring in City on a Hill Season 3?

Most of the regular cast will likely return for ‘City on a Hill’ Season 3. This includes Aldis Hodge, Kevin Bacon, Lauren E. Banks, and Jill Hennessey. Mark Ryder is likely to come back on the show. He will be Father Doyle again in Season 2.

Some of the people in the show might come back. Amanda Clayton might not because her character left and did not return to Boston. Pernel Walker’s character in the story, Grace Campbell, has seen her two sons die. One of them died tragically. We will not know until season 3 if this is the end of their stories.

1. Kevin Bacon as FBI Agent John – Jackie – Rohr

2. Aldis Hodge as Assistant District Attorney DeCourcy Ward

3. Vincent Elbaz as Officer Hugo Rhys

4. Zoe Margaret Colletti and Lucia Ryan as Benedetta – Benny – Rohr

5. Mark Ryder as Father Doyle

6. Amanda Clayton as Catherine – Cathy – Ryan

7. Jere Shea as Detective Henry – Hank – Signa

8. Jonathan Tucker as Francis – Frankie – Ryan

9. Mark O’Brien as James – Jimmy – Ryan

10. Lauren E. Banks as Siobhan Quay

11. Rory Culkin as Clay Roach

12. Kevin Dunn as District Attorney Nathan Rey

13. Georgina Reilly as Corie Struthers

14. James Remar as Richard – Richy – Ryan

15. Gloria Reuben as Eloise Hastings

16. Sarah Shahi as Rachel Benham

17. Jimmy Cummings as Tommy Hayes

18. Kevin Chapman as Detective J.R. – Dickie – Minogue

19. Jill Hennessy as Jennifer – Jenny – Rohr

20. Cathy Moriarty as Dottie Ryan

