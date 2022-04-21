The popular National Geographic show “Genius” is set to return for its fourth season this April, and it will focus on the lives of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. The two men were both influential leaders in the civil rights movement, and their stories will be explored in-depth in the upcoming season. “Genius” has always been a fascinating show, and this new season looks like it will be especially interesting.

The plotline of the ‘Genius’ Season 4

The ‘Genius’ Season 4 has already been revealed and it is also based on the rivalry between Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. During the ‘60s, the two men were at the forefront of the battle for civil rights in America. King was a peaceful leader who believed in using nonviolent methods to achieve change, while Malcolm X advocated for more aggressive tactics. The ‘Genius’ Season will explore how these two men influenced the civil rights movement, and how their differing ideologies shaped the course of history. This is sure to be a season that ‘Genius’ fans won’t want to miss. The season will also be eight episodes long, and it is based on the rivalry between Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

Names of characters on the ‘Genius’ Season 4

Season 4 of ‘Genius’ may feature MLK & Malcolm X for the very first time in the show

The fourth season of ‘Genius’ will focus on two of the most also important and influential figures in the civil rights movement: Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. The series, created by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, will explore the “complexity and conflict” between the two men, according to a press release. King and Malcolm X were two of the most important and influential figures in the civil rights movement. ‘Genius’ will explore the “complexity and conflict” between the two men, according to a press release. ‘Genius’ is produced by Imagine Entertainment and Fox 21 Television Studios. ”

Public reaction to the ‘Genius’ Season 4

The announcement has been mixed, with some people feeling that the show should focus on other aspects of history. Public reaction to the 'Genius' Season announcement has been mixed, with some people feeling that the show should focus on other aspects of history.

The success & the future of the ‘Genius’ Season 4

The ‘Genius’ series has been a success for National Geographic, with the first three seasons focusing on Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso, and Marie Curie.

The ‘Genius’ series will continue to be a success for National Geographic. The fourth season of ‘Genius’ will focus on the Civil Rights movement, with Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X as the two main characters.

The ‘Genius’ series is a great way to learn about history, and the fourth season will be no different. ‘Genius’ Season four will be a great success and will continue to educate viewers on important aspects of history.

What do you think about this news? Are you excited for ‘Genius’ Season four?