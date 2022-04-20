Mayans MC is back for a fourth season, and this time it looks like things are going to be even more intense than before. If you’re not familiar with the show, it’s set in the same world as Sons of Anarchy and follows the Mayans Motorcycle Club as they navigate life in California.

In this article, we’ll take a look at the trailer for Season 4, and discuss everything that has been revealed so far about the new season. We’ll also provide some predictions about what might happen in Season 4. So, if you’re curious about Mayans MC, keep reading!

The plotline of the Mayans M.C. Season 4 has

The Mayans M.C. Season 4 has been kept pretty tightly under wraps, but we do know that the Mayans will be dealing with some serious internal conflict. This conflict will come to a head in the season finale, and it’s sure to be an explosive episode. We also know that Mayans M.C. Season four will focus on Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) and his journey to find redemption. EZ will be struggling with his new role in the Mayans, and he’ll be trying to figure out what he wants from life.

It’s going to be an intense season, and we can’t wait to see what happens! Stay tuned for more Mayans M.C . Season four news and updates. Thanks for reading! Mayans MC season four will air on FX in September.

Names of characters on the Mayans M.C. Season 4

Here are the celebrities listed in the following lines of text:

JD Pardo as Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes

Sarah Bolger as Emily Thomas

Frankie Loyal as Hank ‘Tranq’ Loza

Clayton Cardenas as Angel Reyes

Michael Irby as Obispo ‘Bishop’ Losa

Carla Baratta as Luisa ‘Adelita’ Espina

Raoul Max Trujillo as Che ‘Taza’ Romero

Richard Cabral as Johnny ‘Coco’ Cruz

Danny Pino as Miguel Galindo

Edward James Olmos as Felipe Reyes

Emilio Rivera as Marcus Alvarez

Vincent Vargas as Gilberto ‘Gilly’ Lopez

Joseph Raymond Lucero as Neron ‘Creeper’ Vargas

Gino Vento as Nestor Oceteva

Antonio Jaramillo as Michael ‘Riz’ Ariza

Ada Maris as Dita Galindo

Michael Ornstein as Chuck ‘Chucky’ Marstein

Joe Ordaz as Paco

Series 4 Launch Wrap up Mayans M.C.

Mayans MC season four started with a blast from the past. The Mayans are also dealing with some internal drama. Bishop is still grieving the death of his wife and is struggling to lead the Mayans. This season is going to be full of action, drama, and revenge. Mayans MC season four premiere recap:

What's the plan? The first 2 episodes of #MayansFX are now streaming on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/p3IizPPkVd — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) April 20, 2022

The Mayans are also dealing with some internal drama. Bishop ( Michael Irby) is still grieving the death of his wife and is struggling to lead the Mayans. This season is going to be full of action, drama, and revenge. Mayans MC season four started with a bang and it looks like the rest of the season is going to be just as good. Be sure to tune in every Tuesday at Mayans MC season four premiere recap.

ADVERTISEMENT

The success of the Mayans M.C. Season 4

The Mayans M.C. season four premiere was a success. The Mayans are back and so is Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo). EZ is fresh out of jail and ready to get revenge on the people who killed his mother.

The Mayans are also dealing with some internal drama. Bishop ( Michael Irby ) is still struggling to lead the Mayans. This season is going to be full of action, drama, and revenge. Mayans MC season four started with a bang and it looks like the rest of the season is going to be just as good. Be sure to tune in every Tuesday at Mayans MC season four premiere recap. What are you most looking forward to seeing in Mayans MC season four?