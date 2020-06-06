Season Ends With Firey Crash

Marking the beginning of the end of Destiny 2Season of the Worthy, Screen Rant has an exclusive video of the live event of the fiery accident of the Almighty. The massive ship finally exploded into a deadly fireball on final approach with Earth after hanging menacingly over the Tower to exalt players for some time, and the reward could be something entirely new to the global Bungie shooter franchise. .

Player demand for Fortnite-as events in multiplayer games that allow players to be part of world-changing events (mostly cataclysms of one kind or another) has been growing, and Destiny 2Users have not felt different. Evidently Bungie felt the same way. A few weeks ago, the Almighty appeared in the tower's sky box, barely visible in the blinding light of the sun. For players who may have been lost initially, Bungie switched Tower's iconic heroic tune to a more serious theme to hint that something was afoot. On the intervening days, the less vigilant Guardians quickly spotted his commotion-causing object as it grew in size in the sky above the Last City, evidently on a collision course with the Tower.

Related: Destiny 2's Unofficial Roadmap Keeps Track Of Bungie's Many Promises

Courtesy of Ben kendrickScreen Rant takes an exclusive look at exactly what happened today in Destiny 2& # 39; s Tower social center. First, the Almighty reached its largest size in the last city seen so far, and then the event skyrocketed after running later than expected. In a huge flash of light, the Almighty began his final descent, spinning directly over the Tower, throwing a meteor shower in its path. Flying single above the Tower, the huge ship landed in the mountainous area behind it. While the show was definitely a sight to behold, the actual event was surprisingly brief and not as interactive or devastating as some players expected.

This story is unfolding …

Next: Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy: How to Unlock the New Khanjali Warmind Artifact

Red Dead Redemption 2 fans launch single player DLC petition