Season too short for bats to fall into your fantasy lineup

Danger! They told you to wait, but you still descended the cold granite steps. The MLB 2020 season is barely a week old and you're already feeling the burning of positive COVID tests, quarantined players, and worst of all, no more promises from a 60-game season. As a result, your fantasy baseball season became much more difficult.

With the Marlins 'temporary shutdown, postponements, or even the possible cancellation of the Yankees-Phillies series and now positive proof looming in the Cardinals' dressing room, there is an ominous feeling that the fantasy team remains The healthier will be the one that is above The classification comes at the end of the season.

Unfortunately, you cannot predict health. As a fantasy player, your reaction should be to take on as many quality turns as you can.

In a normal season, we may have looked at names like JaCoby Jones, Teoscar Hernandez, Shed Long, and Kyle Lewis, and mocked the hot start. This year, they could be our fantasy saviors.

Heading into the weekend, each has played every game for their respective team and each is hitting for power, average and even kicking at a certain speed. These are the players you want on your roster right now. They're piling at-bats, and while yes, they may start to fade statistically over time, they're producing at a strong level and elevating fantasy teams to the top of the standings.

By contrast, Edwin Encarnacion has just 19 at-bats and is hitting .105, and Andrew Benintendi is hitting a pitiful .095 with almost no statistical contribution. Elite players with a cold start deserve a bit more leash before disconnecting. But when you watch Josh Bell hitting .174 or Jonathan Villar in a COVID clubhouse, you should drop them from your roster instead of anyone who is actually playing and acting.

Bad statistics are, cumulatively, as damaging to your team as good statistics are beneficial. They can even be more damaging right now.

Maybe it hasn't hit you yet. Your team can be healthy and perform well. But don't get too comfortable. Hard cuts are tough enough in a 162 game season, so while you may hate yourself for dropping an arm or bat who would normally give you extra time to turn things around, those days are over. Don't take another step. It is time to make your move.

