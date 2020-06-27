Seattle and Portland see more riots a month after George Floyd's death

A police compound in Seattle was attacked Friday night as violent clashes continued there and in Portland, Oregon, more than a month after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Rioters were seen breaking a window at the entrance to the city's West Enclosure, prompting a group of officers with riot gear to leave the building and chase the crowd away, a video posted on social media by the local station showed. KOMO-TV.

According to KOMO, no officers were reported injured in the confrontation.

On Friday morning, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan met with some occupants of the city's controversial occupied "CHOP" protest zone, after some tried to block the city's effort to dismantle the area more early in the day.

Omari Salisbury, a local journalist who attended the meeting, told reporters that Durkan had agreed to wait until Sunday morning to remove most of the CHOIP barriers, The Associated Press reported.

The mayor initially supported the protest, but began looking to shut it down after several shootings in what protesters tried to establish as a "police free" area.

In Portland, crowds reappeared on Friday night near the Multnomah County Justice Center, a frequent riot site, KOIN-TV reported.

Multiple protests were held in the city on Friday, including an Abolish ICE protest in nearby Terry Schrunk Square, the outlet reported.

Earlier Friday, the Portand Police Chief and local black leaders demonstrated against violence and vandalism after the city's North Precinct and nearby businesses were attacked the night before, OregonLive.com reported.

Between Thursday night and early Friday, protesters had started fires near the compound, as well as surrounding structures, FOX 12 Oregon reported.

Multiple businesses in the area were also wrecked and looted, according to the FOX 12 report.

The photos released by the station showed broken windows, debris on the streets, and spray-painted graffiti on the buildings.

"Protests are effective when they are expensive," read one message.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.