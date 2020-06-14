Seattle artists collaborate to paint a giant mural of Black Lives Matter on the street

Artists painted a colorful mural of the phrase across an entire block in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood, with a different artist creating a custom design for each of the 16 massive letters.
Artists Takiyah Ward, Joey Nix and Japhy White organized the painting and helped local artists get together.
The muralist and Mexican American Angelina Villalobos painted the "A". She told CNN that the artists found out about the project by word of mouth.
The Seattle native, her sister Claudia, her niece Gabba, and her stepdaughter Mercedes were part of the painting, and even added something to make it more special.
"We put (my mother's ashes) in the paint color that is her favorite … so she is specifically part of the letter A, but if someone else used my paint, she is part of everything," Villalobos said.
Her family takes the ashes with them wherever they go and leaves some of them on their adventures.
"This is something she would have been passionate about … we still wanted her to be a part of this because we knew this was something that would have aligned with her goals and the way she thought the world should be," she said. .
Villalobos said it took a team of people to get the massive mural done, and she was very proud that her teenage niece and stepdaughter were part of her creation.
"I am very proud that they were involved. In my work, it is vital that we engage young people and foster their awareness of how they see themselves in relation to the rest of the world."
Garrett Padera took photos of artists painting the mural from the roof of a nearby building.
Padera told CNN that it has been interesting living in the area. He has been going to most of the protests since they started in late May.
Seattle is not the only city that paints the streets. The trend started in Washington, DC, where the words "Black Lives Matter" appear in massive yellow letters near Capitol Hill. A similar mural also covers a street in Charlotte.