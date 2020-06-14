Seattle artists collaborate to paint a giant mural of Black Lives Matter on the street





Artists painted a colorful mural of the phrase across an entire block in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood, with a different artist creating a custom design for each of the 16 massive letters.

The art along East Pine Street is near a police compound that was left empty when protesters protesting the George Floyd police murder in Minneapolis began to occupy the area around it. Some protesters now call the area the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

Artists Takiyah Ward, Joey Nix and Japhy White organized the painting and helped local artists get together.

The muralist and Mexican American Angelina Villalobos painted the "A". She told CNN that the artists found out about the project by word of mouth.