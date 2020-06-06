Seattle bans tear gas for 30 days amid George Floyd protests

The Mayor and the Seattle Police Chief announced that they agreed to ban the use of tear gas to disperse protesters for 30 days amid ongoing protests after the death of George Floyd.

"After hearing concerns about the use of CS gas for crowd control purposes earlier this week … we decided to suspend its use for 30 days," said Police Chief Carmen Best.

Leaders suspended the gas until watchdog groups and oversight officials can fully review and recommend policy changes and training for the use of the chemical. Local health officials expressed concern about the use of tear gas and other respiratory irritants in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ban only applies to tear gas, not explosive grenades, pepper spray, and other crowd control techniques, but the Seattle African-American police chief said "everything will be checked."

"It is really important that we are looking at all aspects of the force and how we are using it," the chief said, according to The Seattle Times. "We will review everything we are using."

The review will be conducted by police accountability groups led by city civilians and federal oversight officials, along with input from public health officials and outside experts, Best and Mayor Jenny Durkan said.

"This review should better emphasize de-escalation tactics and incorporate recommendations from our accountability partners on the use of any crowd control technique, including the use of tear gas and explosions," said Durkan.

Seattle police launched tear gas last Saturday as the protests became more aggressive and the department had nearly exhausted its supply of pepper spray and explosive balls. Best added that other forms of crowd control were "not proving effective at the time."

"Other options on that day for crowd control, like blast balls and OC spray, just didn't prove to be effective at the time," he said. “And due to the magnitude of the event, we experienced a near depletion of the supply of those tools. Consequently, SPD temporarily authorized the use of CS to prevent further destruction. "

Before that, Best said tear gas had not been used since the 1999 World Trade Organization protests.

Last Saturday's protests were the largest and most violent, with several police cars on fire, two temporarily stolen AR-15 police rifles, and the widespread looting of downtown businesses.

Earlier this week, the police chief ordered officers to make their badge numbers visible after criticizing officers who allegedly wore mourning bands for their badge numbers.

Prior to the tear gas ban, the city's Community Police Commission, the Office of Police Accountability, and the Office of the Inspector General of Public Safety issued a joint recommendation calling for "the Seattle Police Department to cease the use of CS gas in response to First Amendment activity. " until such time as any appropriate use can be reviewed by oversight entities and incorporated into a written SPD policy. "

"That policy should include sufficient safeguards so that CS gas is only used, if at all, in a way that maintains faith in public confidence," according to a memo to Durkan, Best, city attorney Pete. Holmes and the Town Hall.

Durkan praised Best and his department for working with community activists as the protests progressed, pulling police lines away from protesters and improving communications with the crowd.

Still, some threw objects at the police and two officers were injured Thursday night.

"We have to find peace with peace, and last night, facing the rocks, bottles and shells, his police officers showed restraint and did not use any force," said the chief.