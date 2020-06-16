Seattle City Council bans police use of bottlenecks, crowd control devices amid protests

The Seattle City Council voted unanimously on Monday to ban police from using strangleholds and crowd control devices such as tear gas and pepper spray amid protests against police brutality.

The vote comes after the Seattle Police Department used tear gas to disperse mostly peaceful protesters protesting racism and police brutality in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last month in the custody of a white police officer.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Chief Carmen Best had previously promised not to use such tactics.

The council heard repeated complaints from residents forced to leave their homes about the gas even though they did not protest; one resident said his wife sprayed her son's eyes with breast milk.

Council member Kshama Sawant, who sponsored the legislation, said the police department had shown that weapons could not be trusted.

“Many of us have witnessed it; many of us have experienced it, "Sawant said. “They falsely claimed that the protesters were violent rioters and that they had no alternative. … They even tried to keep those lies in front of the videos that showed that the police were the source, and the only source, of the violence. "

A federal judge on Friday issued a temporary order prohibiting Seattle police from using tear gas, pepper spray, and foam-tip shells at protesters. The court found that the department had used less lethal weapons "disproportionately and without provocation," stifling freedom of expression.

The council's measure prevents Seattle police from possessing, renting, storing, or using such weapons, including chemical irritants, water cannons, acoustic devices, or other weapons that can cause pain or discomfort to multiple people.

The council also voted to prevent officers from covering their badge numbers with mourning badges.

Following national protests over Floyd's death, protesters seized several city blocks in the Capitol Hill neighborhood and declared it an autonomous zone called "Capitol Hill Organized Protest." The area includes the Seattle Police East Precinct, a building now occupied by protesters.

