Seattle driver who allegedly beat 2 protesters, killing 1, charged with serious crime

A Seattle driver was charged Wednesday with three felonies for allegedly hitting two protesters, one of whom died, while driving on a highway that was the site of a Black Lives Matter rally on July 4.

Dawit Kelete, 27, was charged by the King County District Attorney's Office with vehicular manslaughter, vehicle assault and reckless driving.

The Washington State Patrol says Kelete drove around vehicles parked on Interstate 5 to protect protesters, hitting two people around 1:40 a.m. of Saturday.

Summer Taylor, a 24-year-old veterinary clinic worker, suffered critical injuries and died Saturday night. Diaz Love, 32, of Portland, Oregon, has been hospitalized with multiple broken arms and legs and internal injuries, and remains hospitalized, prosecutors said.

Kelete's lawyer, John Henry Browne, said his client, who is black, did not intentionally hit the protesters.

"There is absolutely nothing political about this case," Browne told The Associated Press. "My client is crying. He is very sorry. He feels tremendous guilt."

Kelete is originally from Eritrea, in northeast Africa, and is a US citizen, Browne said. He lives with his parents in Seattle, and they are very religious, he said.

A security camera captured Kelete's Jaguar XJL driving down the Stewart Street I-5 exit ramp, passing numerous warning signs saying "Wrong Way," according to prosecution documents. Kelete was traveling at highway speeds when he first noticed protesters, according to the document.

A graphic video shows the vehicle approaching protesters at high speed. It seemed to drift slightly before hitting the two protesters, sending them into the air. The driver slowed down and switched on his flashing lights just after impact.

"The defendant stopped several hundred meters from the scene," prosecutors said. "Witnesses approached him and yelled at him to get out of the vehicle. After the witness began to hit and push his vehicle, the defendant sped away."

Kelete was followed by one of the protesters, who was able to stop his car by driving in front of him until state police officers arrived. Kelete agreed to take a field sobriety test for drugs and alcohol. Tests showed he was not affected, the state patrol said.

"The driver was reserved and seemed sullen throughout his time in custody," Private James McGuire wrote in the arrest report. "At one point, he asked if the injured pedestrians were okay."

Seattle has been the site of protracted riots after George Floyd's death from police custody in May in Minneapolis.

An investigation into Saturday morning's incident is ongoing. The King County District Attorney's Office said additional charges may be added or modified based on information that can be sent to your office.

Kelete is scheduled to be processed on July 22 and remains in custody with a bond of $ 1.2 million.

Associated Press contributed to this report..