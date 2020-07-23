Seattle Kraken: The New NHL Team Officially Has A Name

Meet Seattle Kraken, the newest National Hockey League team and Seattle's first professional hockey team since 1924. They are named after the mythical creatures believed to be chasing Puget Sound, team officials said in the announcement of the Thursday.

Team CEO and President Tod Leiweke debuted the team name and logo in the middle of the construction site where the team arena will soon be located. Surrounded by construction workers, Leiweke promised to bring the Stanley Cup to Seattle when the team takes the ice.

Like the legendary Kraken, Heidi Dettmer, vice president of marketing for the team, said, "Hockey has always been here [in Seattle] like a sleeping giant ready to be awakened."

The team logo is a blue S, with a tentacle running through it and a dazzling red eye to subtly nod to its namesake. The "S" dates back to Seattle's original professional hockey team, the Seattle Metropolitans, who won the Stanley Cup in 1917, the first American team to do so.