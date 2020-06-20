Seattle man says he was detained, threatened inside CHOP while broadcasting protests live: report

One man said he was threatened and briefly detained inside Seattle's Capitol Hill occupied protest area, or CHOP, while broadcasting the occupied space live.

Shawn Whiting, a video game designer, was inside Cal Anderson Park when a man wearing a face mask told him to stop filming an area filled with tents, according to a video posted to Twitter on Thursday.

"What is wrong with the tents?" Whiting responds.

"This is where I live. They are our houses," said the man. "Can I go to your house and take photos of your house?"

"No, but my house is not a public park," said Whiting.

"This is no longer a public park," says the man. "This is the CHOP zone. You know it."

"I tell you this and you respect what I say … for your own safety," he added. "You are listening to me right now."

He said no media was allowed in the area and that the images should be removed. Whiting tried to walk away, but the man grabbed his jacket and backpack in an attempt to stop him, causing Whiting to yell for help.

"What do you mean by help? Who is going to help you? someone said off camera.

Whiting said he was forced to delete the video. He told KOMO News that someone else was broadcasting his live broadcast, which means the confrontation was captured.

"It was pure terror the moment I screamed for help and no one came to help me come to reinforce this guy," he told the news station. "He had a good grip on me from behind and wouldn't let me go."

"I have seen people with weapons," he added. "I didn't know if he was going to put a knife or a gun to my head, I didn't know what was going to happen."

Whiting later tweeted that CHOP organizers said the man was not part of their movement.

One of the protest leaders denounced the confrontation.

"That is not beneficial and trying to attack people who are just trying to document is not right," Maurice Cola told the outlet. "It is still a public place and we are not going to rape anyone for making and using their rights properly."

Business owners and residents within the "police free" zone have expressed concern about the lack of authority in the area. The area initially formed around six blocks in downtown Seattle, where a police station was abandoned during protests over the death of George Floyd by police.

The protest and city leaders agreed to scale the so-called sovereign zone three blocks to allow traffic.