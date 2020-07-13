Seattle Mayor plans to move 911, other duties outside of the police department

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced plans on Monday to remove certain functions from the police department along with a proposed $ 76 million cut to her budget, while criticizing a proposal endorsed by elected leaders to cut the police force in half. .

Durkan's plan calls for $ 56 million to be cut from the department's more than $ 400 million budget and redirected to other needs. Another $ 20 million could be cut next year in the form of closed plans to expand the police force, the Seattle Times reported.

The first step would be to move civilian functions out of the police department, such as the city's 911 call center, parking control, the Office of Emergency Management and the Office of Police Accountability, Durkan said.

"We both recognize that we have a historic opportunity and an obligation to reimagine how surveillance can be done in Seattle," he said during a press conference. "We deeply believe in broad community investments that can lead to more community aid and less need to call 911 for help."

Most of Seattle's 911 calls are for non-criminal offenses like parking disturbances and public assistance.

The plan comes after a coalition of groups asked the City Council last week to fire the Seattle police department by at least 50 percent. Most of the council supported the lawsuits.

Durkan called the proposed cuts irresponsible, while Police Chief Carmen Best called it "reckless."

"There is simply no way that security will not be compromised if we fire 50 percent of our officers," Best said.

Durkan said a 50 percent reduction in the police budget would surely lead to layoffs of police personnel and could compromise the city's ability to adequately respond to emergency calls.

On Friday, the department tweeted that it has worked to recruit more employees, officers and civilians that reflect the communities they serve. Drastic cuts would mean letting go of many of them, he said.

"To date, the City has hardly analyzed the SPD budget, 911 calls, or the staffing models needed for a 24/7 response in every part of the city. They haven't even spoken to the chief of police to find out your opinion. "Durkan said. "This is simply not responsible. You cannot govern by Twitter or sticker. Community safety is too important."

Councilwoman Kshama Sawant said her office will demand that the police budget for the rest of the year be cut in half when the budget is voted in August.

"In July-August, the Seattle City Council will vote on the budget for the rest of 2020. The estimate of 50% of the Seattle police budget for the rest of 2020 is $ 85 million," he tweeted Monday. "Our movement demands that the Defund police at least 50%. My office and People's Budget are proposing that this $ 85 million be withdrawn, in the August vote."

In a letter to Durkan last week, Best said that such a reduction would force her to close a police compound and the elimination of gang and domestic violence units, among others.

The proposed reforms come after weeks of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, and the occupation of various city blocks by protesters who saw three murders. and other violent acts until the area was cleared earlier this month.