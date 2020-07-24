Seattle media must provide unpublished protest videos and photos to police, judge rules

On Thursday, a judge ordered five Seattle news organizations to release unpublished photos and videos of a May 30 protest to the police department.

King County Superior Court Judge Nelson Lee ruled that the media must comply with a subpoena, saying the video footage was necessary for an investigation into the alleged arson fire of Seattle Police Department vehicles. and theft of police-issued weapons, the Seattle Times reported.

The media companies cited are the Times and KIRO 7, KING 5, KOMO 4 and KCPQ 13 television stations. The subpoena searches for images and videos during a 90-minute span of the protest.

Protesters damaged six police vehicles, stole equipment and burned five vehicles, authorities said. A loaded Glock 43 semi-automatic pistol and a Colt M4 carbine rifle loaded with a suppressor are missing.

The ruling raises concerns from media professionals about the ability of journalists to cover events and public agencies independently.

"The media exists largely to hold governments, including law enforcement agencies, to account to the public," said Seattle Times executive editor Matassa Flores, who opposes the order. "We do not work in concert with the government, and it is important to our credibility and effectiveness to maintain our independence from those we cover."

A Seattle Police Department attorney did not respond to a Fox News request for comment.

Lee ruled that media groups were not protected by Washington's shield law, which prevents journalists from having to turn over unpublished materials to authorities in most cases, the Times reported.

The citation would be limited to professional cameras and video equipment. The images and videos taken by the reporters themselves would be excluded. A court hearing was set on July 30 where Lee will issue a final order. Meanwhile, both sides in the case will discuss how long the delivery of the materials will take.