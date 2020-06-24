Seattle Moves To Cut Police Budget By $ 20 Million To Make Up For Coronavirus Losses As Officials Vow To Dismantle CHOP

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is expected on Wednesday to propose cutting $ 20 million from the city's police department budget for the rest of 2020 to offset the costs of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city anticipates spending $ 233 million in its response to the public health challenge and economic impacts created by COVID-19, "focusing on the needs of the most vulnerable communities and BIPOCs [Black, Indigenous, and Colored]."

Police will face the biggest budget cut among all department reductions.

Seattle faces "a public health pandemic that is killing friends, families and neighbors and COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted communities of color," said the mayor's budget proposal.

"Now more than ever it is critical to preserving critical budget priorities that serve communities of color and underserved communities," he continued. Seattle faces "a movement to demand anti-racist action, divest and rethink the police, and end institutional racism."

Durkan, a Democrat, will present her proposal to the Seattle City Council on Wednesday. The Seattle Times previously obtained a copy of the presentation and it was published Tuesday night.

Protesters occupying the organized Capitol Hill protest, or CHOP, have called for the police department's budget to be reduced by 50 percent. But the mayor's proposal represents just a 5 percent decrease in the police budget for the rest of the year, according to the Times.

Durkan will also request the Seattle Police Department to prepare models of 20, 30 and 50 percent budget cuts and implement an immediate hiring freeze for all sworn officers in 2021 until a "new model and personnel plan is developed. that reflects the community's priorities for public safety. "

This comes after the mayor promised Monday to begin dismantling the area that protesters first called the Capitol Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ, after three shootings in the area since Saturday, one of which was fatal.

At a press conference with Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, Durkan said officers would begin to return to the East Precinct, which was abandoned by police in early June after a week of clashes with protesters following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Best has denied that CHOP is actually a "police free zone", but protesters have blocked the police response to crimes there. The chief has said 911 response times to reports of thefts, rapes and other crimes have tripled nearby.

In a letter to the Seattle community Tuesday, Best pledged to work with the community toward a "top-down redesign of the department."

"Clearly, the processes and policies are no longer sufficient to gain and maintain the trust of the community," Best wrote. "What is now required is a complete reinvention of community safety and the role of the police department in it. The only way this will be successful is if it's community driven. "

The Mayor's budget proposal will be presented as the City of Seattle faces "economic devastation and job losses that have led to record unemployment, an unprecedented loss of $ 300 million in income and the needs of the community, including access to food and housing assistance. " The plan also promised "to develop a new vision for the East Precinct area in partnership with community leaders."

The mayor has promised to invest $ 100 million in the BIPOC communities. The remainder of the 2020 budget will commit $ 5 million for BIPOC youth mentoring programs and $ 500,000 for "a process of community participation in policing and community investment."

Durkan proposed that the police department stop the allocation of planning resources – $ 4 million – in the 2020 budget for a new North Campus facility, freeze vehicle spending and IT investments, and undergo a reduction of $ 16 million aimed at rebalancing.

