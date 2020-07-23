Seattle, Other King County Schools in Washington State Plan to Enter Online Only in Fall

As educators across the country decide how their students will learn this fall, several schools in Washington state's King County plan to teach only remotely.

At least eight public school districts, including Seattle, Kent, Auburn, Bellevue, Highline, Federal Way, Northshore and Renton, intend to return to school online as coronavirus cases increase across the state, Q13 reported. FOX.

The plans will affect more than 150,000 students in the county, according to the Seattle Times.

State and local plans initially planned to implement a hybrid model of face-to-face and remote learning, but recent pressure from the parent-teacher unions led officials to change their decisions.

The Seattle Education Association released a statement last week advocating remote full-time classes and calling in-person learning "reckless," the newspaper reported.

A parent survey in the Auburn School District showed that nearly 50 percent of parents were uncomfortable sending their children to school without a vaccine or additional guidelines, District Superintendent Alan Spicciati told Q13.

Chris Reykdal, director of state schools, told the station that if districts choose online-only learning, their plans should offer parents childcare options, continue to provide school meals to children who trust them, and address technology gaps, so all students can learn outside the classroom.

In Seattle, the school board will vote to approve the online-only learning recommendation on August 12.

Washington reported a total of 49,247 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,468 deaths as of Tuesday. Of those numbers, 13,627 cases and 638 deaths have occurred in King County since the pandemic began.

The announcements follow similar decisions by school districts in other parts of the country.

Last week, Los Angeles and San Diego, two of California's largest school districts, announced that they would not open student facilities in the fall and would instead resume online classes.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was sued Monday by one of the state's largest teacher unions after officials announced that some in-person classes would resume amid a surge in coronavirus infections.