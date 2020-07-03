Seattle Police Arrest 10 People After Clashes in Clear CHOP Zone

Seattle police clashed with protesters after being attacked with rocks, bottles and fireworks on Thursday night in the Capitol Hill organized protest zone.

Police said 10 people were arrested after violence erupted at the intersection of Broadway and Pine Street.

Helmeted police with bats and rifles forcibly cleared the so-called autonomous zone on Wednesday after the mayor ordered the response after two recent fatal shootings.

“Officers reporting bottles, rocks and fireworks were thrown at the intersection of Broadway and Pine Street. Arrests at this time, ”the police tweeted.

Another tweet said commanders were issuing an order to the crowd to disperse.

Police said three people were arrested outside West Precinct for destruction of property. The west compound is two miles from the CHOP area.

The other seven arrests took place on Broadway and Pine, starting around 1 a.m., police said. They accused them of assault, harassment and lack of dispersal.

When the area was cleared on Wednesday, more than three dozen people were arrested for failures in dispersal, obstruction, assault and illegal possession of weapons.

"Our job is to support a peaceful demonstration, but what has happened on these streets over the past two weeks is illegal and brutal and ultimately simply unacceptable," said Police Chief Carmen Best.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan had come under fire for her response to the CHOP protest.