Seattle Police Blocked Tear Gas Use Against Protesters

A federal judge has temporarily banned Seattle police from using tear gas, pepper spray and instant explosion devices against peaceful protesters in the city.

The ruling, by US District Judge Richard Jones, comes as the city and state face increasing pressure from President Trump and for the right to dissolve the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

Known as "CHAZ" for short, the six-block outdoor protest space was formed Monday night after the mayor ordered police to board and vacate his compound in the Capitol Hill neighborhood after days of protester riots there.

The area, bounded by makeshift barricades and signs saying "Now you're leaving the United States."

The festival atmosphere has prevailed for four days, with protesters dancing, giving speeches, handing out free snacks and showing movies at night as they demand the abolition of the city's police force, a cause inspired by the death of George Floyd in custody. Memorial Day Police Department. Minneapolis

However, Trump called the protesters "domestic terrorists" and asked Governor Jay Inslee and Mayor Jenny Durkan to break up the protests.

Judge Jones sided with a group of Black Lives Matter who sued the Seattle Police Department this week.

Jones said the plaintiffs maintain that weapons such as tear gas and pepper spray are unconstitutional because they do not attack "any agitators or criminals."

Michele Storms, executive director of the ACLU of Washington, praised the judge's decision.

"The city must allow freedom of expression and assembly, and must address police accountability and the excessive use of force," Storms said in a statement.

Last weekend, Seattle officials used tear gas, pepper spray, and other forces against crowds of protesters that sparked condemnation from the left. Jones's order prohibits those measures for two weeks.

Both Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best have apologized to residents who were hit with chemical weapons during the peaceful protests, as both face resignation requests.

Durkan visited CHAZ on Friday and rejected Trump's characterization of the manifestation of an "anarchist takeover."

Seattle is fine. Don't be so afraid of democracy, "Durkan tweeted.

"For as long as I can remember, Capitol Hill has been autonomous, it has always been a place where people will express themselves freely," Durkan wrote in a follow-up tweet.

But Best accused some protesters of violently attacking the police and blamed the autonomous zone, and the abandonment of the compound, for obstructing police response times.

She said Friday that the department hopes to regain control of the police station "as soon as possible."

"People are looking for a plan, but we want to make sure we modulate everything we are doing," Best said.

"We do not want to exacerbate or intensify or incite problems that may cause harm to officers or people waiting."

