Seattle Police Chief: New Limits on Anti-Protest Team Will Mean 'Tight' Enforcement

Seattle police officers will now respond to protests and riots through "tight deployment" methods due to a new city law that prohibits them from using some crowd control tools, the police chief of police said on Friday. city.

The new law, which takes effect on Sunday, "prohibits Seattle police officers from using less lethal tools, including pepper spray that is commonly used to disperse crowds who have become violent," he said. Police Chief Carmen Best in a statement.

"Simply put," Better Aggregate, "the legislation does not give officers the ability to safely intercede to preserve property amidst a large violent crowd."

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL LIMITS TO POLICE AGAINST GEAR AGAINST PROTEST MAY PROCEED, JUDGE SAYS: REPORT

City Council Ordinance 119805, issued by the City Council earlier this week, bans tear gas, blast balls, and other anti-protest equipment used to disperse crowds and protect officers when crowds become violent .

US District Judge James Robart ruled Wednesday that the City Council's plan could continue, despite the attempt by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Best to stop the plan.

The mayor and the police chief filed a motion arguing that the new law would conflict with an eight-year agreement on a police review agreement reached between the Seattle Police Department and the US Department of Justice.

SEATTLE SEES FEDERAL OFFICERS ARRIVE BEFORE PLANNED WEEKEND PROTESTS

The police review was sparked by Justice Department findings that pointed to patterns of partial vigilance and excessive use of force by Seattle officials. Durkan and Best had argued to Robart that the new city law could interfere with the terms of the agreement reached with the Justice Department.

"It is important to draw your attention to the fact that yesterday I sent a letter to the City Council assuring them that, as Chief of Police, I did my due diligence to inform them on numerous occasions about the foreseeable impact of this ordinance on upcoming events, Better said Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For these reasons," he continued, "Seattle police will have a tight deployment in response to any demonstration this weekend, as I will never ask our officers to risk their personal safety to protect property without the tools to do so. safe way . "

Best's announcement came less than a week after body camera images showed rioters throwing objects at Seattle officers last Sunday, resulting in injuries to 12 officers.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.