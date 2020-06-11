Seattle Police Chief Orders Officers to Keep Body Cameras On During Protests

Doug Mills / Pool / Getty Images

President Trump avoided commenting on police, protesters, and the death of George Floyd during an event with pro-African American community leaders at the White House on Wednesday.

Instead, Trump said that historically black colleges and universities "were treated very, very poorly and treated them very well," and said the black community is "very well now."

Trump and other participants also criticized the media in vitriolic terms.

Republican political consultant Raynard Jackson accused the media of "putting more poison in the black community than any drug dealer" and of "killing more black people than any white person with a sheet on his face."

The President did not respond directly, but then added: "The media is almost 100% negative. It is incredible."

Even when the participants directed the conversation toward the black community's relationship with the police, the President made no comment.

Kareem Lanier of the Trump Urban Revitalization Coalition told the President that problems with police abuse are deep in the African American community.

"This whole situation with this police surveillance is not new to blacks," said Lanier. "We've gotten used to it. When I was a kid, the police harassed me all the time and it was good, I think it was a good kid. But it's part of our community."

After Lanier spoke, the President said his comments were "well expressed" and the event concluded.

Trump then took only one question from the press, but did not respond when asked twice about why the confederation needed to be defended.

The event was not in Trump's public hours and was billed only as a "round table."