Seattle Police Chief Says No Part Of City Is Police-Free After Business Owner Complaint

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said Monday there is no "police free" zone in the city, after a local business owner said she called 911 more than a dozen times when protesters They destroyed their business, but the police never showed up.

"There is no police-free zone in the city of Seattle," Best said. "I think the image has been painted in many areas showing that the city is under siege. That is not the case."

Best was referring to the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP), previously called Capital Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), a six-block area near downtown Seattle where police abandoned a compound amid mounting tensions with protesters from George Floyd.

John McDermott, the owner of a car store outside CHOP, told KIRO-TV protesters that they broke into his store and arrested a suspect who stole money from his cash register and attempted to set fire to the building.

"I chased him and as soon as I was face to face, he came to me, so I put him down," McDermott's son Mason McDermott told the station. He said the suspect also tried to cut him with a cutter.

John McDermott said he called the police a total of 19 times to no avail.

"They said they were sending someone … they finally said they weren't going to send someone," McDermott said. "I don't know what to expect next. If you can't call the police department, you can't call the fire department to respond, what have you got?"

He said he finally had to give in to demands from other protesters, who tore down his fence, to let the suspect go to avoid "chaos beyond chaos," adding that both his son and some of the protesters were armed, but not. there were shots. fired.

Best said officers responded to the report and "observed the location from a distance."

"They didn't see any sign of smoke or fire or anything else and they didn't see a disturbance," he added. She said officers have written multiple reports of crimes in the area in the past two days and officers will enter the area if the situation is urgent. She said that, otherwise, officers encounter alleged crime victims outside of CHOP.

The Seattle Fire Department said it is investigating why no one in its department responded to McDermott's call.

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said the department needs authorization from the police department to enter the area, but that it should have been able to respond to McDermott's business because it is outside of CHOP.

City workers have been installing barricades to improve emergency vehicle access to the area, and city officials have been trying to negotiate with protest organizers to have agents return to the abandoned East Precinct.

"There are still a lot of concerns about what this is and how it works," said transport director Sam Zimbabwe. "There are a lot of complicated lawsuits."

Although President Trump claimed last week that "domestic terrorists" have taken over Seattle, the CHOP has been largely peaceful and has sometimes been described as "festive."

Protests against police brutality have sparked across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. .

Associated Press contributed to this report.