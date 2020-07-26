Seattle Police Declare Riots After Protesters Set Fire To Construction Site

Seattle police declared a protest Saturday as a riot after a group of nearly 12 people set fire to a construction site, causing explosions.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) tweeted about the incident and provided footage of the scene along with additional details.

"Group of approximately a dozen people setting fire and causing damage to portable trailer and construction site at 12 / Jefferson. Possible explosions were heard at the site. Large group in the area. Working to secure access," began the Twitter thread.

Police said protesters also broke windows and damaged vehicles near the King County Court facility. There were also reports of destroyed businesses and vandals painting the East Enclosure while trying to disable security cameras near the perimeter.

"Due to the ongoing damage and public safety risks associated with this incident, SPD is declaring it a riot," said another tweet.

The police then issued dispersal orders and deployed "less lethal" ammunition, to clear the crowd, before making multiple arrests.

Police made "at least" three arrests and continued to disperse the crowd, the department later tweeted, noting that "at least" two officers were injured.

The incident comes as a new law takes effect in Seattle on Sunday that "prohibits Seattle police officers from using less lethal tools, including pepper spray that is commonly used to disperse crowds who have turned violent, "Police Chief Carmen Best said in a statement. It would also have prohibited the use of riot gear.

"Simply put," Better Aggregate, "the legislation does not give officers the ability to safely intercede to preserve property amidst a large violent crowd."

Federal District Judge James Robart agreed on Friday to a request by the federal government to block the measure, the Seattle Times reported.

The Seattle City Council passed the new law unanimously last month, hoping to reduce violent clashes between police and protesters.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall and Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.