Seattle: Police Deny Claims Department Does Not Respond To 911 Calls In Autonomous Zone

The owner of a business in the area told CNN affiliate KIRO that despite numerous calls to 911 on Sunday night after a robbery, no police or fire department showed up. The police department told the affiliate that it did respond to the scene and provided a case number but no narration.

Despite the conflict, over the weekend the scene was more like a festival or farmers' market than a protest.

Speaking to CNN's Chris Cuomo on Monday night on Cuomo Prime Time, the chief said that if there is a "major 911 emergency call," the department would respond to the six-block area that has been occupied since last week.

"Seattle is not under siege and we are responding to every call and every area of ​​the city," Best said.

The statement comes after Seattle Police officers received a department-wide email on June 12 directing them not to respond to calls for service within CHAZ unless they responded to a "police event". mass casualties, "such as an active shooter or structural fire.

Seattle police spokesman Detective Patrick Michaud confirmed the authenticity of the email to CNN on Monday and reiterated that officers will still respond to any significant life safety issues.

For any other calls, people will be asked to meet with police outside the area, Michaud said.

"It is true that there are barricades that prevent us from entering as quickly and efficiently as we would like," Best told Cuomo. "We recognize that we must ensure that we protect the safety of everyone in this situation."

Robbery outside the area

Just outside the six-block area, the Car Tender auto store was discontinued Sunday night, business owner John McDermott told KIRO.

McDermott and his son managed to arrest the suspect who they say tried to start a fire and stole cash and car keys, but said police and fire officials did not respond to numerous calls to 911, the affiliate reported. They finally released the suspect.

"They alluded that they were sending someone … they finally said they were not going to send someone," McDermott told the station. "I don't know what to expect next. If you can't call the police department, you can't call the fire department to respond, what have you got?"

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins stopped Monday morning to speak to the McDermotts and said his department needs authorization from the Seattle police to respond within the area, but that they should have been able to respond to Car Trader. , which is outside, reported KIRO.

Seattle police responded to the affiliate's request for more information with a case number, but were unable to provide a copy of the narrative saying, "Seattle police responded to the incident last night and documented the incident in a report," according to KIRO.