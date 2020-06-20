Seattle Police Investigate Human Remains Found in Bags

The Seattle Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious bag found on a beach in the western Seattle area, according to the statement.
Another bag was found in the water.
Police discovered the contents of the bags and began an investigation.
"There was a police boat and an inflatable boat and they had a hook and they took out black plastic bags," Steven Buty, who lives near the beach, told KOMO. "I saw them take two bags."
According to the KOMO report, it is unknown if the bags were put on the beach and then carried away by the tide, or if they were initially in the water and started washing on shore.
Harbor Patrol is helping, and detectives will work with the King County Medical Examiner's Office as the investigation progresses, according to the statement.