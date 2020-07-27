Seattle police release body camera footage of violent protests as the city is trapped for a lawless weekend

Dozens of Seattle police officers were wounded during another lawless weekend in the city when the protests again turned into destruction and attacks on the police.

Police body camera images shared Sunday show a supercut of protesters throwing stones, bottles, wood and explosives at officers during Saturday's protests in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Police said 59 officers suffered injuries ranging from cuts and bruises to burns. An officer was treated in a hospital for a broken meniscus. The photos showed the fleshy wounds of several officers.

Protesters also set fire to a portable trailer and dumped an explosive device on the police department's East District compound, leaving an 8-inch hole in the side of the building, police said.

Police declared riot and deployed rounds of sponge, OC spray, and explosive balls to disperse protesters. At least 47 people were arrested for assaults on officers, obstruction, and lack of dispersal.

However, protesters accused the police of excessive force on social media, posting images of injuries that they say were caused by police munitions, the Seattle Times reported.

Fear of large-scale protests earlier in the weekend had prompted companies to close windows on concerns that their property could be in disturbance after vandals damaged the property early last week, KOMO reported. News.

On Sunday morning, many companies had to once again clean up debris from broken windows, smashed buildings, and looted stores, Q13 FOX reported. A group of Starbucks was targeted by several protesters who smashed windows, looted and sprayed profanity on the exterior walls.

Other businesses continued to tackle ahead of further potential destruction this week, according to the station.