Seattle Police Releases Camera Images of Protester Corps Firing Projectiles at them

Seattle police released body camera images Tuesday that revealed how protesters fired projectiles, including bottles, traffic cones, and fireworks, at officers outside West Precinct over the weekend. As a result, 12 officers were injured.

"We are relating this video in an attempt to be transparent and will continue to release videos of significant incidents," said the Seattle Police Department.

What started as a peaceful protest on Sunday against police brutality quickly turned violent in the afternoon when a group of protesters with baseball bats began breaking windows and labeling buildings with paint, police said in a statement.

The group then headed to the West Precinct, where some people attempted to enter the building. Body camera images show a protester using a black umbrella to allegedly obstruct the view on surveillance cameras, police said.

"Officers moved to escort the person away from the doors and were immediately assaulted," the department said.

Several bicycle officers stood outside the compound while protesters threw stones and bottles at them. Some protesters also fired "large mortar-type fireworks" at officers "from very close," which exploded into the concrete in small bursts of fire, raised smoke, and injured nearby officers.

According to reports, at least two officers suffered lacerations and abrasion injuries from the explosions. while a third officer suffered burns to the neck area and received treatment from the Seattle Fire Department before being transferred to the hospital.

Police threw explosion balls and pepper spray at a crowd of protesters in return.

Officers arrested two people, one for assault and the other for robbery, police said.

Protesters continued to damage and loot local businesses in downtown Seattle, lighting a small fire inside one of the stores.

Protesters also attacked the East Precinct, which has been the focal point in recent months for protesters who called to remove the police, including forcing its brief closure in June due to frayed relations between the community and the police.

A large mortar-type firework was thrown into the lobby of the compound, causing a small fire, but no one was injured, police said.

"According to the Incident Commander, the people within this group appeared to be highly organized and this appeared to be a very concerted effort to damage the property of certain companies and government facilities," the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.