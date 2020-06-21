Seattle Police Response to CHOP Fatal Shooting Seen in Body Camera Images

The Seattle Police Department has released body camera images of officers who responded to a fatal shooting in the so-called CHOP zone early Saturday morning and were overrun by what they called "a violent mob" that prevented police from arriving. to the scene.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the shooting in Cal Anderson Park, located within a multi-block area that protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood cordoned off and dubbed the Capitol Hill organized protest, or CHOP, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on last month.

The shooting inside the protest zone killed a 19-year-old man and left another man with life-threatening injuries, police said in a publication last Saturday.

Police body camera footage shows officers arriving and marching through the area with guns drawn while a group of angry protesters shout profanity and approach officers.

"This is within the area known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP)," the department said. "Agents attempted to locate a shooting victim, but were met by a violent crowd that impeded the agents' safe access to victims."

An officer can be heard in the video saying through a megaphone: “Please move so we can reach the victim! All we want to do is reach out to the victim and help him! ”

Several protesters can be heard yelling at officers to "lower your weapons." They can also be heard telling officers that the victims had already been taken to the hospital.

Officers later learned that both victims had been brought to Harborview Medical Center by "doctors" from CHOP, police said. The 19-year-old died of his injuries in the hospital, and the other man was in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As the police pulled out of the area, the video shows a group of protesters forming a chain around a police vehicle to prevent other protesters from following the officers.

No suspect has been arrested and investigators did not have a description of the shooter or shooters until Saturday afternoon, police said.

"Homicide detectives responded and are conducting a thorough investigation, despite the challenges presented by the circumstances," police said.

Following reports of the shooting, the president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, Michael Solan, told Fox News that "violence has now plagued the area known as CHOP, and it is no longer the summer of love, it is the summer of chaos".

In the hours after the shooting, the scene in the protest zone was silent. People were pushing baby carriages and other visitors strolling in the cool, cloudy weather, taking photos with CHOP signs.

Protest organizers held a meeting to discuss the shooting early in the morning, and some protest volunteers patrolled the area with weapons. They did not interfere with anyone entering or leaving the area.

When asked about the shooting on Saturday, Governor Jay Inslee said, "We have to have a way for the community to have a way of speaking and for the police and fire services to be provided."

"One way or another, we obviously need to provide a way to offer protection to people, and that's a necessity," added Inslee.

Associated Press contributed to this report.