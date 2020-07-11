Seattle police union leader: the & # 39; socialist & # 39; holds the & # 39; reasonable majority & # 39; hostage

"Socialists" at the Seattle City Council are holding a "reasonable majority" of hostages by threatening to cut police spending by 50 percent, a union leader said Saturday.

"It is absolutely a parody," said the president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, Michael Solan, who appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL SEEMS READY TO DEFUND THE POLICE BY 50 PERCENT

Solan warned that the push from police in Seattle "is leading the way in how public safety will be carried out starting this day" across the country.

"If our reasonable community in this city, our state and, most importantly, our nation does not wake up … crime will increase significantly and more than half, if not more, of the police jobs in our city will be eliminated , "Solan said.

"This is coming to your neighborhood if we don't wake up and stop this socialist threat immediately."

The Seattle Times reported Thursday that three council members have supported Descriminalize Seattle and King County Equity Now. The document described Descriminalize Seattle as a coalition inspired by Black Lives Matter protests seeking police disbursement and major reforms aimed at ending systemic racism.

The Times said seven of the nine council members support the deposed police. The department's budget is currently $ 409 million.

That means there is enough support in the council to eliminate the police without the approval of Democratic Mayor Jenny Durkan.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told The Jason Rantz Show on Friday that council members who support the police have no real plan.

"All they have shown us is that they want to cut the budget by 50 percent. I have not seen any real planning on it. And the real tragedy of doing so is that we will lose 1,100 employees," he said.

Solan offered a more sinister prediction, saying that Seattle will be "riddled with crime" if funding moves forward.

"As police officers, we are participating in this reinvention or reinvention of police services throughout our city as we should because we serve the will of the community," he said.

"But sadly, this socialist city council controlled by a certain group of individuals who have all the advice, if not more important, our ignored majority, held hostage by their political antics, must be stopped."

Edmund DeMarche and The Fox News Associated Press contributed to this report.