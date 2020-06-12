Seattle police want to return to unoccupied compound in what protesters call an "autonomous zone"

The area around the compound is now occupied by protesters, some of whom call it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. According to CNN affiliate KOMO, police went up to the East Precinct building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood and vacated it during protests over the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protesters also hung signs in the East Precinct, KOMO reported, some of which read "Seattle People's Department" and "People's Property."

But Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says the city will not accept federal troops to move protesters. "The threat of invading Seattle, dividing and inciting violence in our city, is not only unpleasant, it would be illegal," Durkan said at a press conference on Thursday. He added that most of the protests have been peaceful.

His comments are a response to President Donald Trump's tweets earlier in the day.

President Trump had tweeted Durkan and Washington Governor Jay Inslee: "Take your city back NOW. If you don't, I will."

But Durkan responded by saying, "One of the things this president will never understand is that listening to the community is not a weakness. It is a strength."

Meanwhile, the Seattle police chief is openly criticizing city leaders for evacuating the Third Precinct building in the Capitol Hill district. "I should know that leaving the compound was not my decision," police chief Carmen Best said in a video directed at members of the department. The video was posted on the police department's YouTube page on Thursday.

Chief Best added that the city "had other plans for the building and gave in to severe public pressure," and expressed anger at how this all happened. She said officers spent days protecting the building before the city boarded it.

Previously, at a press conference on Wednesday, Chief Police Assistant Deanna Nollette said: "We are trying to start a dialogue so that we can find a way to resolve this without unduly impacting the citizens and companies operating in that area." "

Officers continue to respond to emergency calls in the area, Nollette told reporters.

Nollette said police received reports that protesters allegedly set up barricades, "with some armed individuals running them as checkpoints in the neighborhood."

"While they have a constitutionally protected right to bear arms, and although Washington is an open state, there is no legal right for those weapons to be used to intimidate members of the community," said Nollette, adding that anyone subject To these demands you should call 911.

"No one at these checkpoints has the legal authority to require the identification of anyone," he said.

Nollette also said that the police have "anecdotally heard" of residents and businesses being asked to pay a fee if they want to operate in the area. "This is the crime of extortion," said Nollette.

"We feel incredibly strong as a department that what happened to George Floyd was wrong and that it was a crime," he said. "We fully support efforts to improve police accountability and work to improve radical equity."

On Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee of Washington said the Capitol Hill protests were mostly peaceful.

"Although it is not allowed, and we must remember that we are still in a pandemic, the area is largely peaceful," he said. "The peaceful protests are fundamentally American, and I hope there will be a peaceful resolution."

& # 39; An anti-racist zone & # 39;

Protesters in the area plan to stay as long as it takes to affect the change, according to KOMO. Many said they wanted to fund the police department.

A protester, identified only as Rooks, told KOMO that the protesters were not violent.

"It is not aggressive or violent or anything like that," Rooks said. "We didn't come here for any of that. All we wanted was what is the same and what is right."

Some residents and business owners said they were concerned, KOMO reported, but others were not, such as Christopher Derrah, who lives nearby. "There are people who have teachings, talks, political discussions," he said.

Kate VanPetten, who works at a nearby coffee shop, told CNN affiliate KIRO that CHAZ was "an anti-racist zone" and that her business has been supporting the movement.

"We have been making free coffee for the protesters and doing everything we can to support them," he said.

The situation in Seattle has caught the attention of President Donald Trump , who tweeted on Wednesday night that the city's mayor and Inslee "are being mocked and played to a level that our great country has never seen before. Take your city back NOW. If you don't, I will."

"These ugly anarchists must be bent (sic) IMMEDIATELY," said the president, then adding that "domestic terrorists have taken over Seattle, led by radical left-wing Democrats, of course."

In response, Inslee told the President to "stop tweeting." He followed up on Thursday and said: "What we will not allow are threats of military violence against Washingtonians from the White House."

Seattle officials say there is no indication that the occupied area is being coordinated by left-wing groups under the Antifa umbrella.

"City officials have not interacted with & # 39; armed Antifa & # 39; militants on this site, but will continue to be on-site to closely monitor the situation," city spokeswoman Lori Patrick said in a release.

It is unclear who is leading the protesters, but Nollette said Wednesday that police were working to find a point of contact to establish a line of communication.