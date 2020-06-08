Seattle protest: a person was shot after a man drove a vehicle into the crowd

The man driving the vehicle was detained, the Seattle Police Department said.

The victim who was transported to the hospital was a 27-year-old man who was shot, according to the Seattle Fire Department. That man is in stable condition, the department said.

Police say they do not believe there are additional victims.

The crowd was part of the nationwide protests that have been ongoing in the two weeks since the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis after pleading for his life when a police officer pressed a knee to his neck.