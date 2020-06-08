Seattle protest: a person was shot after a man drove a vehicle into the crowd

The man driving the vehicle was detained, the Seattle Police Department said.
The victim who was transported to the hospital was a 27-year-old man who was shot, according to the Seattle Fire Department. That man is in stable condition, the department said.
Police say they do not believe there are additional victims.
The crowd was part of the nationwide protests that have been ongoing in the two weeks since the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis after pleading for his life when a police officer pressed a knee to his neck.
The protests continued until the night after the police issued at least two dispersal orders.
"The crowd is throwing bottles, rocks, fireworks, and other shells at officers," Seattle police said in a tweet "The crowd is shining green laser in the officers' eyes."
Officers responded with pepper spray and blast balls, police said.